No one will be treated unfairly; all encroachments on Vishalgad will be removed – Maharashtra CM’s Assurance

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s request to the Chief Minister: Withdraw charges against Shiv devotees fighting against Vishalgad encroachment

Shiv devotees, who protested the encroachment of Vishalgad, is being unfairly charged by the administration. Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh state organizer of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Shri. Sunil Ghanwat, visited the Chief Minister of the state, Hon. Eknath Shinde, at the Government Rest House in Pandharpur. Shiv Sena’s MLA, Shri. Bharatshet Gogawale, was also present during the meeting. The Chief Minister assured, “We will not allow injustice to anyone, and all encroachments on Vishalgad will be removed.” He explained that not only Vishalgad but all encroachments on forts across the state will be addressed. The government is committed to conserving and developing all forts while maintaining their sanctity.

Hundreds of encroachments have taken place on Vishalgad, a site sanctified by the footsteps of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Despite these encroachments, the administration did not take timely action to remove them, leading to an eruption of protests by Shiv devotees. Imposing robbery-like charges on the agitating fort lovers and arresting many innocent Hindus is very wrong, and the cases against all Hindus should be withdrawn immediately. Additionally, demands were made to the Chief Minister on behalf of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to complete the ongoing campaign to remove encroachments by addressing all the encroachments on Vishalgad. The samiti also urged the government to immediately remove all encroachments on forts across the state.