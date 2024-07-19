Elite Roof and Solar Founder Rejoins the Company in Business Development Role
I am beyond excited to re-join the roofing industry and help Elite Roof and Solar further grow in Boone, Hickory, and the surrounding areas.”BOONE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Roof & Solar, the Carolina’s premier solar roofing company, announced today that it has come to terms with one of its original founders, Scott Himler, to rejoin the company. Scott and Laura Himler founded Elite in Cornelius, NC in 2012 and sold the company to its current owners, Mick Koster and Ross Erickson, in 2019. Scott will be rejoining Elite Roof and Solar in a Business Development role focused upon further expanding the Elite brand primarily in the Boone and Hickory markets.
“We founded and built Elite from day 1 to deliver the best products, customer service, and workmanship in the market,” says Scott Himler. “We have been so pleased to see how Mick and Ross have stayed true to our original core values while taking the business to new levels in terms of product offerings, technology, award-winning service, and customer support capabilities. I am beyond excited to re-join the roofing industry and help Elite further grow in Boone, Hickory, and the surrounding areas.”
“When Scott expressed interest in re-entering the industry, it was a no-brainer to have him re-join Elite,” says Ross Erickson, Co-owner, Elite Roof and Solar. “He is an excellent teacher and relationship builder, and we will benefit from his business development skill set immediately.”
“Growing a company from scratch with such a sterling reputation is no easy task,” said Mick Koster, Co-owner, Elite Roof and Solar. “Scott has such a great knowledge base, customer relationship skills, and deep local relationships that he is already a huge asset to our team. We are looking forward to him re-joining the company and cementing Elite Roof and Solar as the premier roofing company for Boone, Hickory, and the surrounding areas’ needs.”
By providing exceptional service and workmanship, Elite Roof and Solar helps homeowners to protect and maintain the investment in their homes. The company assists homeowners with a variety of roofing services, from routine repairs to roof replacements, gutter replacements, and they are a GAF Master Elite contractor, GAF 3-Star President’s Club Award Winner, and an exclusive installer of GAF’s Timberline Solar Roof shingles and GAF’s TimberSteel Premium Metal Roofing System.
Since 2019, Elite Roof and Solar has invested in significant technologies to better serve customers, expanded the product offerings to include metal roofing and solar options, earned a General Contractor’s license in both North Carolina and South Carolina, added locations in Asheville, Winston-Salem, and a second Charlotte office, and has won back-to-back GAF 3-Star President’s Club awards which places it in exclusive company with less than 50 total roofing contractors in the country.
Elite Roof and Solar serves customers across the Carolinas with offices in Charlotte, NC, Hickory, NC, Boone, NC, Asheville, NC, Winston-Salem, NC, and from their headquarters in Davidson, NC. Elite Roof and Solar is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, holding an A+ rating, is a GC Licensed Contractor in both North Carolina (#86649) and South Carolina (#124124), and has served over 5,000 customers in the Carolinas with hundreds of 5 star reviews.
About Elite Roof & Solar
The Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors’ faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. We are the premier roof and solar company in the Carolinas driven to provide superior workmanship, innovative products, award-winning service, and an easy customer buying experience for both residential and commercial customers. We are a veteran owned and operated company with over 5,000+ customers having trusted us for their roofing needs since 2012. For more information, visit www.eliteroofandsolar.com, www.instagram.com/elite_roof_and_solar/, ,www.linkedin.com/company/elite-roofing-solar, www.facebook.com/Elite-Roof-Solar-106061545371398, https://twitter.com/EliteSolarRoof, www.youtube.com/@eliteroofandsolar
