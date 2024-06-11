Elite Roof and Solar Recognized as a 3-Star 2023 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award Winner
Charlotte roofing company wins prestigious award for the second year in a row.
Winning the 3 Star President’s Club Award for a second consecutive year is an honor that sets us further apart from the competition.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Elite Roof and Solar, the Carolina’s premier solar roofing company, announced today that it has been recognized as a 2023 3-star President’s Club Award winner. Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, selects the most elite roofing contractors certified by GAF to receive its prestigious GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award. This annual recognition celebrates contractors that showcase exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across the country. Elite Roof and Solar is one of less than fifty contractors in the US and one of only four contractors in North Carolina to win the exclusive 3 star award in 2023.
— Mick Koster, President & CEO, Elite Roof and Solar.
“The GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award is given to contractors each year who have distinguished themselves through their commitment to providing high quality of work and exemplary level of service to customers,” says Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF. “Less than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award and it is a testament to the high standards they keep and dedication to their employees, customers, and community.”
“Winning the 3 Star President’s Club Award for a second consecutive year is an honor that sets us further apart from the competition,” said Mick Koster, President, Elite Roof and Solar. “We are proud to be in an exclusive club of roofing companies to have achieved this level of excellence. We always strive to treat our customers as if they are our next-door neighbors, providing top-notch workmanship and exceptional customer service along the way, and this award is further evidence of Elite’s approach. We are grateful to GAF for recognizing us with such a prestigious honor and placing us among the best of the best roofing companies in the Carolinas yet again.”
GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor.
For more information about the GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award, and to view the list of 2023 winners, please click here.
By providing exceptional service and workmanship, Elite Roof and Solar helps homeowners to protect and maintain the investment in their homes. The company assists homeowners with a variety of roofing services, from routine repairs to roof replacements, gutter replacements, and they are an exclusive installer of GAF’s Timberline Solar Roof shingles and TimberSteel Premium Metal Roofing System.
Elite Roof and Solar serves customers across the Carolinas with offices in Charlotte, NC, Hickory, NC, Boone, NC, Asheville, NC, Winston-Salem, NC, and from their headquarters in Davidson, NC. Elite Roof and Solar is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, holding an A+ rating, is a GC Licensed Contractor in both North Carolina (#86649) and South Carolina (#124124), and has served over 5,000 customers in the Carolinas with hundreds of 5 star reviews.
