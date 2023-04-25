Elite Roof and Solar Wins 3-Star 2022 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award

GAF's Tyler Milner Presents 2022 President's Club Award Trophy to Elite Roof and Solar Owners Mick Koster and Ross Erickson
Exclusive award reflects company’s consistent high levels of excellence as one of the country’s top 50 roofing contractors and as one of only 2 winners in NC.
We are thankful to GAF for recognizing us with such a prestigious honor and placing us among the best of the best roofing companies in the Carolinas. It's a testament to our entire team.”
— Mick Koster, president and CEO, Elite Roof and Solar
DAVIDSON , NC, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Roof & Solar, the Carolina’s premier solar roof company, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a 3-star 2022 President’s Club Award winner. Presented annually by GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, the GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award recognizes the most elite roofing contractors certified by GAF. Elite Roof and Solar is one of only 44 contractors in the entire country and one of only 2 contractors in North Carolina to win the exclusive 3 star award in 2022.
“We’re proud to honor the amazing work of the winners of this year’s GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award, which celebrates exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across North America,” says Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Contract Programs at GAF. “These contractors have distinguished themselves through the highest standards of excellence, customer satisfaction, and dependability.”
“The 3 Star President’s Club Award is awarded only after 7 years of consecutive outstanding performance,” said Mick Koster, President, Elite Roof and Solar. “We are proud to be one of only two roofing contractors in the entire state of North Carolina and one of the top 50 roofing companies in the country to have achieved this consistent level of excellence. It’s a testament to our entire team’s focus on serving customers, delivering excellence in everything we do, and in treating our customers as if they are our next-door neighbors. We are thankful to GAF for recognizing us with such a prestigious honor and placing us among the best of the best roofing companies in the Carolinas.”
GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor. Less than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award, earning one, two, or three stars for meeting specific criteria across high standards for reliability and service.
For more information about the GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award, and to view the list of 2022 winners, please click here.
By providing exceptional service and workmanship, Elite Roof and Solar helps homeowners to protect and maintain the investment in their homes. The company assists homeowners with a variety of roofing services, from routine repairs to roof replacements, gutter replacements, and they are an exclusive installer of GAF’s Timberline Solar Roof shingles.
“Our teams have the skills and knowledge you need whether it be a simple roof repair, a full replacement, or to install the latest technology like an integrated solar roof,” said Mick Koster. “We’ll treat you in a professional and trustworthy manner from start to finish. And we’re a locally and veteran-owned company, so we appreciate the opportunity to serve the needs of homeowners in our neighborhoods and offer military and first responder discounts.”
Elite Roof and Solar serves customers across the Carolinas with offices in Charlotte, NC, Hickory, NC, Boone, NC, Asheville, NC, Winston-Salem, NC, and from their headquarters in Davidson, NC. Elite Roof and Solar is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, holding an A+ rating, is a GC Licensed Contractor in both North Carolina (#86649) and South Carolina (#124124), and has served over 5,000 customers in the Carolinas since 2012 with hundreds of 5 star reviews.
About Elite Roof & Solar
The Elite Roof & Solar team is driven by a singular purpose – to put a smile on our neighbors’ faces by protecting their families and homes with a safe, beautiful, and innovative roof over their heads. For more information, visit www.eliteroofandsolar.com.
About GAF
GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com
