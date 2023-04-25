Elite Roof and Solar Wins 3-Star 2022 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award

GAF's Tyler Milner Presents 2022 President's Club Award Trophy to Elite Roof and Solar Owners Mick Koster and Ross Erickson

Exclusive award reflects company’s consistent high levels of excellence as one of the country’s top 50 roofing contractors and as one of only 2 winners in NC.

We are thankful to GAF for recognizing us with such a prestigious honor and placing us among the best of the best roofing companies in the Carolinas. It's a testament to our entire team.” — Mick Koster, president and CEO, Elite Roof and Solar