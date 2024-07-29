MicroTouch Launches New Mach Touch Computers for POS Market at RetailNOW

MicroTouch 21.5-inch Mach Windows AiO Touch Computer

Empowering Retail Efficiency: Introducing Advanced AI in 15.6 and 21.5-inch Intel Celeron-Powered Models and a 10-inch Dynamic Customer-Facing Display

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at RSPA RetailNOW, MicroTouch™, a global leader in touch solutions, made a significant move to address rapidly evolving point-of-sale (POS) market demands. The company expanded its Mach All-in-One (AiO) Touch computers, unveiling new 15.6 and 21.5-inch models powered by Intel® Celeron processors. These models offer an optimal balance of performance and affordability for retail and hospitality POS applications. Enhanced with an optional 10-inch customer-facing POS display (CFD) and expanded AI capabilities, these touch computers are set to redefine vendor and customer experiences. Early shipments are scheduled for August 2024, with an exclusive preview available at RetailNOW booth 513.

The new Mach AiO Touch Computer line additions are not just a solution but a versatile tool for a wide range of POS applications. Whether it's a retail POS system, a kitchen display system (KDS) for restaurants, a kiosk, or a self-checkout station, these devices are tailored to meet the unique needs of each application. Moreover, MicroTouch designed these Mach Touch Computers with the user in mind. Peripheral mounting points on each edge allow customers to customize their Mach unit with up to four optional peripherals, including an RFID reader, bar code scanner, MSR, camera, and more. This configurable design ensures that businesses can expand functionality as needed, making these Mach Touch Computers adaptable to a wide range of POS applications in retail and hospitality settings.

MicroTouch is releasing a new Mach10-inch touch display to address trends for high-performance CFDs. As a CFD, this display provides clear and concise itemized charges, taxes, and totals, enhancing customer awareness and engagement. It also offers real-time updates on scanned items and checkout totals while seamlessly integrating with retailer loyalty programs for personalized customer experiences.

The Mach models’ advanced AI capabilities revolutionize how businesses interact with their customers. These touch computers can intelligently analyze customer preferences and buying patterns by leveraging AI algorithms, enabling personalized recommendations and upselling opportunities. This enhances the customer experience and increases revenue for businesses. Additionally, AI software can streamline inventory management and order processing, reducing errors and improving overall efficiency. With these advanced AI capabilities, all Mach touch computers are at the forefront of innovation in POS hardware.

MicroTouch VP of Business Solutions John Dixon commented, "MicroTouch is committed to meeting the rapidly evolving POS needs in retail and hospitality. Our new Celeron-based touch computer models offer a cost-effective solution with the right performance level. CFDs are increasingly prominent, facilitating direct engagement during order entry, whether for self-service or order confirmation. Durability and commercial-grade quality are top priorities for our new Mach 10-inch touch monitor."

Additionally, the continued rise of omnichannel retailing emphasizes the need for POS systems that seamlessly integrate online and offline channels. MicroTouch designed these Mach models to meet these requirements, providing a unified solution for modern retail environments. Dixon adds, “MicroTouch sets the standard for retail and POS hardware that supports our customer’s edge computing and AI requirements.”

Key Features and Benefits

• Powered by 12th generation Intel Celeron 7305E Processors: Deliver optimal price/performance for reliable and efficient operation

• Enhanced AI capabilities: Drive upselling opportunities by analyzing customer behavior and preferences while also reducing errors with intelligent transaction processing

• Modern Configurable Design: Captivate customers with a sleek design that enhances the business's image while integrated peripherals are tailored to meet application needs

• Open Platform: Combine with MicroTouch ISV and MDM (mobile device management) partner solutions to deliver flexible turnkey solutions and simplify integration

• Projected Capacitive 10-point Touch Sensor; Advanced Optical bonding with Etched Anti-Glare Surface: Increase clarity and viewing angle while simultaneously reducing distracting reflections and fingerprints

• Durable Build: Commercial-grade materials ensure long-lasting durability suitable for high-traffic retail and hospitality environments

• Fanless Design: Reduces maintenance needs and ensures quiet operation, making it ideal for noise-sensitive environments

• Energy Efficient: Low power consumption design helps reduce operational costs and supports sustainability initiatives

Availability

The M1-156IC-WC-A2 15.6-inch and M1-215IC-WC-A2 21.5-inch Mach Windows AiO Touch Computers, and the M1-101DT-A2 Touch Display will be available in August 2024 through authorized MicroTouch resellers and distributors.

For more information on these models or other MicroTouch products, please visit www.MicroTouch.com.

MicroTouch Sales Manager to Speak at RetailNOW

In addition to the product announcements, MicroTouch North American Sales Manager Tyler Wells will participate in a panel on “Unlocking the Secrets of Selling to a New Generation of Customers” with representatives from BlueStar Canada, BiztrackerPOS, and Star Micronics. This event will take place on July 30, from 2:15 PM to 3 PM at the Paris Hotel, Bordeaux Meeting Room.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive technology leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. MicroTouch products are sold through its global distribution partners. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.