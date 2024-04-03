MicroTouch Expands Mach Series with Mach 10” Android AiO Touch Computer

logo

New AI Capabilities Ensure Enhanced Performance and Future Readiness for Retail, Hospitality Sectors

MicroTouch's Mach touch computers have received an exceptional response, highlighting our dedication to superior performance and modern design.” — John Dixon, VP Business Solutions

HOLLAND, MICHIGAN, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroTouch™ introduces the latest addition to its Mach product line: the Mach M1-101IC-AA3 10.1” Android All-in-One (AiO) Touch Computer, promising enhanced performance, security, and versatility across various industry sectors. Featuring advanced AI technology and Wi-Fi 6E certification, this futureproof device ensures seamless user experience and adaptability to evolving software. Available from the beginning of Q2 2024, it builds on the success of MicroTouch's previous Mach AiO Touch Computers with Android 13 OS, offering Google's EDLA certification for compatibility with essential apps and services. Powered by the latest ARM processor, MicroTouch guarantees top-tier performance at Mach speed.

MicroTouch Vice President of Business Solutions, John Dixon, noted, “MicroTouch's Mach touch computers have received an exceptional response, highlighting our dedication to superior performance and modern design. Our commitment to futureproofing ensures our customers' investments are safeguarded with advanced features, including the EDLA certification, innovative AI capabilities, and high-quality hardware."

MicroTouch touch computers stand out as industry leaders, seamlessly bridging diverse sectors with their unparalleled versatility and reliability. Whether illuminating retail environments with vibrant displays or navigating the rugged landscapes of industrial automation, these devices offer unmatched performance across a spectrum of applications. With the integration of advanced AI capabilities, MicroTouch sets a new standard for innovation in touch solutions. Imagine AI-driven point-of-sale systems that analyze customer behavior in real time, offering tailored recommendations and promotions to enhance sales. Picture intelligent kiosks equipped with AI-powered facial recognition technology, providing personalized experiences and streamlining check-in processes. From point-of-service interactions to digital signage solutions, the possibilities are limitless with MicroTouch touch computers empowered by AI, redefining efficiency, engagement, and convenience across diverse industries.

Key Features

• Sleek 10” ultra-slim touch computer with enhanced design for more flexibility in space-constrained spaces

• Future-proofed with MediaTek NeuroPilot technology and Wi-Fi 6E certification for advanced AI capabilities, enhanced device performance, and seamless operation in evolving network environments

• Includes Android 13 OS with EDLA certification, ensuring compatibility with Google's ecosystem, providing access to essential apps and services, including the latest Android API to ease development

• High-performance processing power ensuring exceptional performance

• Optically bonded screen with an etched anti-glare finish for improved durability and user interaction

• Features an open platform that, when combined with MicroTouch ISV and MDM partner solutions, delivers complete turnkey solutions

• Built-in Power Over Ethernet (POE++) for added convenience, enabling the device to receive power directly through its Ethernet connection, eliminating the need for separate power cables and enhancing ease of installation and management

• Commercial ruggedness, 3-year warranty, and lifecycle support users won’t get with consumer devices

Availability:

The M1-101IC-AA3 Mach 10.1” Android AiO Touch Computer will be available beginning Q2 2024 through MicroTouch resellers and distributors.

For more information about the M1-101IC-AA3 Mach 10.1” Android AiO Touch Computer and other MicroTouch products, please visit www.MicroTouch.com.

About MicroTouch

MicroTouch™ is a global leader in the touch solutions market. The Holland, Michigan-based company has been at the forefront of capacitive leadership for over 40 years, offering a broad product mix of components, monitors and touch computers with the highest efficiency and flexibility in the industry—via regional engineering, local customer support and global warehousing capabilities. MicroTouch remains the standard-bearer for interactive device development and capacitive solutions, providing unsurpassed touch solutions and services to customers worldwide. For additional information, visit www.MicroTouch.com.