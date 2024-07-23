New Thece and GAMURS Group Partnership Enhances Media Placements and Gaming Engagement
Thece joins with GAMURS Group to launch ThecePlay+, a media solution fusing gaming challenges with GAMURS’ audience, enhancing brand visibility and engagement.
Thece is thrilled to partner with GAMURS Group to bring ThecePlay to a wider audience and launch ThecePlay+.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thece, a leader in integrating brands authentically into the gaming experience, has officially partnered with GAMURS Group, a premier network of digital publications in Esports, Gaming, and Entertainment.
— Zachary Rozga, CEO, Thece
This strategic collaboration introduces ThecePlay+, an innovative media solution combining Thece's customizable gaming challenges with GAMURS Group's extensive audience of gamers.
ThecePlay+ offers brands enhanced visibility through exclusive media placements, increased engagement via interactive challenges, and measurable impact across GAMURS Group's publications. Many of these media products are exclusive to this partnership and not available on the Open Exchange, providing unique opportunities for brands to connect authentically with the gaming community.
"Thece is thrilled to partner with GAMURS Group to bring ThecePlay to a wider audience and launch ThecePlay+," said Zachary Rozga, CEO of Thece. "This collaboration leverages GAMURS Group's reach in the gaming and entertainment sectors to create unique experiences that put gaming at the heart of brand campaigns, ensuring authentic engagement and lasting connections."
Jody Rones, CRO of GAMURS Group added, "We are excited to work with Thece and integrate ThecePlay into our offerings. This partnership aligns with our mission to connect with gamers worldwide and provide innovative solutions for brands to engage with our audience. We believe ThecePlay+ will bring new opportunities for both brands and gamers, enhancing the overall experience and delivering a competitive gaming experience that goes beyond traditional esports."
ThecePlay is a customizable platform for hosting and managing branded challenges. Each branded challenge is styled so that the brand running it is the hero-maker and includes objectively measured rules, prizes, and a live leaderboard.
Competitors submit video evidence of their challenge attempts through the branded challenge website. ThecePlay was purpose-built to gamify brands, engage consumers, and drive authentic audience connections.
ThecePlay’s proprietary adjudication engine, powered by Twin Galaxies™ through an exclusive partnership, then verifies these submissions with high accuracy, ensuring fair competition. Twin Galaxies is a cornerstone in the competitive gaming world, offering a specialized platform for video game enthusiasts to set rules, verify achievements, and maintain a comprehensive database of records and rankings across various electronic gaming platforms.
GAMURS Group's extensive network of sites and their 1P data platform GAMURS Pulse will ensure brands can reach their exact target audience to engage in the branded challenges. Thece has successfully introduced several brands to gamers through engaging and innovative challenges. These experiences blend virtual and real life, providing a unique platform for brands to connect with the gaming community.
About Thece
Thece, The Consumer Engagement Company, is a leader in gaming media, dedicated to forging genuine connections between brands and consumers. With its product offerings, TheceEsports, ThecePlay, and Swurveys, Thece provides unparalleled opportunities for brands to engage with passionate gaming audiences. As the gaming and esports industry continues to grow, Thece is committed to delivering exceptional value and driving measurable results for its clients. For more information, visit theceplay.com.
About GAMURS Group
Founded in 2016, GAMURS Group operates over 17 major digital publications across Esports, Gaming, and Entertainment. With a commitment to high-quality content and a vision to connect with gamers worldwide, GAMURS Group continues to be a trusted partner for delivering engaging advertising solutions and producing timeless content.
About Twin Galaxies™
Founded in 1981, Twin Galaxies™ is a cornerstone in the world of competitive gaming. It serves as the authoritative body for setting rules, verifying achievements, and maintaining a comprehensive database of records and rankings across various electronic gaming platforms. Twin Galaxies™ is dedicated to recognizing, promoting, supporting, and elevating video game players globally. For more information, visit www.twingalaxies.com
