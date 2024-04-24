Miracle-Gro Launches ThecePlay Challenge Inviting Gamers to Create Virtual Dream Gardens
At Miracle-Gro, we are always seeking to inspire new and existing gardeners.”COLUMBUS, OH, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-of-its-kind contest, powered by Twin Galaxies, allows participants to win free Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil to bring virtual farms to life.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has partnered with Thece to introduce the Miracle-Gro Organic Challenge, a contest that invites gaming enthusiasts to showcase their creativity by designing virtual gardens in their favorite farming simulation video games. By submitting verified videos of their in-game gardens, participants may receive coupon codes for free Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil to bring their virtual creations to life.
By engaging ThecePlay’s gamer audience, Miracle-Gro is furthering its mission to inspire Americans to spend more time in the garden. The challenge, pioneered in collaboration with Miracle-Gro’s media agency of record, Mediahub, marks a significant milestone in branded gaming experiences, providing a unique opportunity for gamers to engage with the Miracle-Gro brand. By tapping into the immersive world of popular farming games like “Stardew Valley,” Miracle-Gro aims to form new connections with younger, environmentally conscious audiences passionate about gardening and gaming and remind gamers of all ages to consider their own outdoor gardens.
“At Miracle-Gro, we are always seeking to inspire new and existing gardeners,” said Jodi Lee, vice president, brand marketing for gardens and controls at ScottsMiracle-Gro. “We see tremendous opportunities to deliver on this mission by connecting with people of diverse backgrounds and cultures in organic and authentic ways. The collaboration with ThecePlay for this gaming challenge opens a whole new channel for us where we can celebrate the creativity of virtual farmers while encouraging them to get their hands dirty in real life to grow their best garden bounty yet.”
Thece brings its expertise in creating authentic and engaging gaming experiences to the challenge. To guarantee the competition’s integrity, ThecePlay is powered by Twin Galaxies, the most respected video game player achievement organization, which has over 40 years of experience adjudicating and verifying gaming accomplishments. This combination of Thece’s platform and Twin Galaxies’ credibility elevates winners’ achievements and provides a fair and exciting experience for all participants.
“As cozy games continue to rise in popularity, there’s an exciting opportunity for more brands to connect through gaming in a meaningful and brand-safe way,” said Simeon Edmunds, SVP, creative director, R+D Lab at Mediahub. “Thece’s platform shows gamers how easy it is to make their virtual farm dreams come true with Miracle-Gro.”
Gaming’s influence is on the rise, and Miracle-Gro’s partnership with Thece taps into this trend at just the right time.
“ThecePlay is excited to be at the forefront of this revolutionary contest that seamlessly connects the virtual and real gardening experiences for gaming audiences,” said Zachary Rozga, CEO of Thece.
To participate, gamers simply design their dream gardens in a farming game, capture their creations on video and submit them on the ThecePlay contest page. All approved entries will receive a coupon code redeemable for a free 1-cubic-foot bag of Miracle-Gro Organic Raised Bed & Garden Soil at their local Walmart. The challenge is open to participants in the United States ages 16 and up. The contest runs from April 22, 2024, through May 26, 2024.
About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit scottsmiraclegro.com.
About Mediahub Worldwide
Mediahub is a global media planning and buying agency and is part of IPG’s Mediabrands. We are an agile, fast, modern agency built for brands and companies that are disrupting the status quo and want a media agency with a “challenger mindset” in a time of great change and volatility. As one of the leading media agencies within IPG Mediabrands, we are powered by the Acxiom data spine and the buying and intelligence power of MAGNAGLOBAL. We have been named Media Agency of the Year by “Adweek,” “Ad Age” and Campaign. For more information, please visit mediahubww.com.
About Thece
Thece, The Consumer Engagement Company, is a leader in gaming media, dedicated to forging genuine connections between brands and consumers. With its product offerings — TheceEsports, ThecePlay and Swurveys — Thece provides unparalleled opportunities for brands to engage with passionate gaming audiences. As the gaming and esports industry continues to grow, Thece is committed to delivering exceptional value and driving measurable results for its clients. For more information, visit thece.co.
