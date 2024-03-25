AI Marketers Guild "Marketing AI Adoption Report" Reveals Widespread AI Integration and Transformative Impact
AIMG's "Marketing AI Adoption Report" reveals 83% of marketers use AI, driving efficiency & performance in content, personalization, analytics & optimization.
AI has shifted from a nice-to-have to a must-have for marketers. As these technologies continue to advance, we expect to see AI become deeply embedded in marketing processes.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Marketers Guild (AIMG) today released its "Marketing AI Adoption Report: Q1 2024 Trends," revealing that artificial intelligence has become a mainstream technology in the marketing industry. The survey of 115 marketing professionals found that 83% have already begun integrating AI into their marketing strategies, with 13% reporting they are fully integrated.
— David Berkowitz, Founder, AI Marketers Guild
"This report underscores that AI is now a core part of the marketing technology stack," said David Berkowitz, founder of AI Marketers Guild. "From content creation and personalization to analytics and optimization, AI is being applied across the marketing mix to drive efficiencies, insights, and performance."
Key findings from the report include:
• 73% of respondents are using AI for text-based content generation, while 65% use AI for image and video creation and editing. Other top use cases include creative/design (70%), personalized content delivery (39%), and campaign optimization (35%).
• Time saved was the top metric used to evaluate the success of AI in marketing (73% of respondents), followed by cost reduction (30%) and ROI (23%).
• The overall impact of AI on business performance was rated positively, with 76% of respondents assessing AI's impact as favorable.
• AI is being applied in other business functions beyond marketing, with 39% using AI in R&D, 36% in operations, and 33% in sales.
• 93% believe AI competencies will be most beneficial for content-related roles, while nearly two-thirds see similar value for analytics and creative professionals.
OpenAI's tools emerged as the clear favorites among marketers, with 56% citing ChatGPT/DALL-E as their preferred AI solutions. No other tool garnered more than 7% of responses.
"We've reached a tipping point where AI has shifted from a nice-to-have to a must-have for marketers," added Berkowitz. "As these technologies continue to advance and more marketers build AI capabilities, we expect to see AI become deeply embedded in marketing processes and increasingly shape strategy and decision-making."
The "Marketing AI Adoption Report: Q1 2024 Trends," including detailed findings and insights, is available for download at www.aimarketersguild.com/research.
About AI Marketers Guild (AIMG)
AI Marketers Guild (AIMG) is a leading community-driven organization dedicated to empowering marketers to leverage artificial intelligence for maximum impact. With over 1,000 members, including 90% mid-senior marketing leaders and CEOs, AIMG provides access to cutting-edge insights, global networking opportunities, and practical resources to tackle marketing challenges. Members join AIMG to stay ahead of the curve with AI innovation, connect with top industry professionals, and gain the tools and training needed for practical AI application in their marketing efforts.
