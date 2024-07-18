Supporting Offender Reintegration Initiatives in Saskatchewan

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $330,000 over the next two years into the Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan to provide reintegration supports for female offenders leaving custody. The funding will be used to assist women as they navigate community services to reduce the likelihood they will return to custody.

"It can be challenging for individuals leaving custody to know how to access the programs and services that are available to help them successfully reintegrate back into the community," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "Female offenders face additional challenges when securing housing and other supports necessary to reunite with their children and loved ones. This expanded service agreement will ensure more women in our facilities, including those on remand, can be supported by the Elizabeth Fry Society's programming and services."

To help ensure the success of this initiative, Elizabeth Fry Society staff will work with women at Pine Grove Correctional Centre, Saskatoon's Women Reintegration Unit, the women's correctional units at Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford, and as necessary, the Whitebirch Remand Unit. The Elizabeth Fry Society will connect with women prior to their release and help them throughout their reintegration process by connecting them with housing, mental health and addictions supports, transportation, income assistance, and employment services.

"The Elizabeth Fry Society of Saskatchewan is pleased that the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety is funding this project to enhance reintegration support services for the women we serve," Elizabeth Fry Society Executive Director Nicole Obrigavitch said. "This funding will significantly bolster our efforts to provide tailored assistance, ensuring a seamless transition from custody to community and underscoring our commitment to reducing recidivism and fostering positive outcomes for those re-entering the community."

Providing access to these programs and services will help clients succeed in their communities and ensure better outcomes for both themselves and their families.

