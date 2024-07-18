Health Human Resource Success Continues Across the Province

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2024

Saskatchewan fills first of 27 Recently Posted Nurse Practitioner Positions

The first of 27 new and permanent Nurse Practitioner positions available across rural, remote and regional areas of Saskatchewan has been hired in Maple Creek and will begin working this week.

"It's another positive step forward for the Maple Creek community to officially welcome an added Nurse Practitioner to their team of health care professionals," Minister of Health Everett Hindley said. "The application and hiring process for the remaining positions is currently ongoing. I encourage all qualified NPs to consider applying for one of the many job opportunities available across Saskatchewan."

NPs are registered nurses with additional training to support a higher scope of practice, and working within a primary care team, can provide many of the same services as family physicians, including;

Advanced assessments, diagnosis, and treatment of acute and chronic illness;

Ordering diagnostic tests;

Admitting and discharging patients;

Prescribing medications;

Performing medical procedures; and

Providing referrals to specialist services.

Recruitment of Specialists in High Demand

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) had 10 psychiatrists from Canada and abroad accept letters of offer this spring and are now moving through various stages of the hiring and credential assessment, and immigration process. Two newly hired psychiatrists have now begun practicing in the province.

Recruitment of health professionals from the Philippines

More than 325 internationally educated health professionals (IEHPs) from the Philippines have arrived in Saskatchewan, with 237 of these professionals now working in communities across the province.

Of the 325, there are currently, 316 Internationally educated nurses (IENs) from the Philippines who have either enrolled in or have completed the province's 14-week Transition to Registered Nursing in Canada (TRNC). The TRNC is a made-in-Saskatchewan approach that streamlines training, assessment and licensure for internationally-educated nurses. Nurse recruits from abroad are supported through the process, from recruitment through to their clinical and lab to settlement in a new community and health care facility.

Additional HHR Progress Updates

1,266 nursing graduates from Saskatchewan and out-of-province have been hired since December 2022, which includes 169 since April 1, 2024.

242 of 250 targeted new and enhanced full-time positions in high-priority occupations to stabilize staffing in rural and northern areas have now been filled.

334 hard-to-recruit positions have been filled as a result of the Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive of up to $50,000 over three years.

There is funding available for up to 200 Final Clinical Placement Bursaries in 2024-25. Applications are still open for students who will begin their final clinical placements between April 1, 2024, and September 30, 2024. 102 applications have been received so far with 95 now approved for payment.

Details on health care opportunities, how to access them and more information on the province's HHR Action Plan are available at saskatchewan.ca/HHR.

-30-

For more information, contact: