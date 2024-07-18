200 Saskatchewan Libraries to Receive Internet Speed Upgrades

CANADA, July 18 - Released on July 18, 2024

The Ministry of Education is working closely with SaskTel to upgrade internet bandwidth in rural public libraries across Saskatchewan.

Over the summer, nearly 200 rural public libraries with existing CommunityNet (CNet) fibre networks will be upgraded to a minimum speed of 50 megabits per second (Mbps). These increased speeds will improve the library experience by providing faster access to online tools and research.

"Libraries are an important foundational component of our education sector," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to better this service as it will enhance reading, writing, research and learning opportunities within libraries and help people and communities meet their online information needs."

CNet is a private network connecting all educational organizations and libraries in a single, provincial network. Through a joint effort between SaskTel and the Ministry of Education, these upgrades are being completed within the existing CNet contract. This network is safe and secure and adds access to multiple provincial and international research and education networks.

"At SaskTel, we understand how important a fast and reliable Internet connection is to the overall success and well-being of our customers, our communities and our province as a whole," SaskTel President and CEO Charlene Gavel said. "This service enhancement isn't just about faster browsing; it's about empowering students and library users with the digital tools and resources they need to thrive in today's knowledge-driven world. By increasing internet speeds in these libraries, we are opening doors to limitless possibilities, fostering innovation, and accelerating learning like never before."

Currently, there are 160 public libraries outside Saskatchewan's urban centres with 10Mbps fibre CNet connections and 36 public libraries with 25Mbps.

