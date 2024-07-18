The Future of Water Tech Comes Together to Address Water Challenges and Provide Solutions
Solutions for Water’s Greatest Challenges at Imagine H2O Demo Day
Imagine H2O fast-tracked our access to industry leaders with whom we wouldn't have otherwise connected.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid pressing global water challenges, nonprofit organization, Imagine H2O, envisions and builds transformative solutions with the world’s best water entrepreneurs to tackle major issues in water security.
— Russell Schindler, founder and president of SampleServe
Imagine H2O’s next event is their Virtual Demo Day, which showcases startups that aim to address critical challenges such as water scarcity, pollution, and aging infrastructure. With scientific and engineering minds at the forefront, the Virtual Demo Day will share innovative solutions to water’s biggest challenges in a collaborative and engaging platform.
Water scarcity remains a critical issue affecting communities worldwide, and Imagine H2O recognizes the urgency of finding sustainable solutions to safeguard this vital resource. The problems surrounding our planet’s most precious resource—water—can be solved by our most precious human resources: ingenuity, commitment, and action.
Through their Virtual Demo Day, they will showcase the ten startups of their 2024 Accelerator Program. The cohort members will present their sustainability-focused, groundbreaking approaches to obstacles such as industrial wastewater management and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The event seeks to spark discussions and inspire action toward water conservation by bringing innovators, industry experts, and stakeholders together.
FTD solutions is one of Imagine H2O’s selected startups this year. FTD solutions is revolutionizing industrial water management through its patented algorithm and customizable platform that visualizes and standardizes water systems data while empowering multi-site enterprises to develop, implement, and monitor water conservation solutions.
Slava Libman, founder and CEO of FTD solutions states, “Imagine H2O provides us expert coaches that are instrumental in shaping our go-to-market plan. They are going above and beyond by not only securing exposure for us at conferences but also promoting us through their digital channels. To top it all off, their support even extended to helping us find the perfect director of sales.”
Getting selected for one of Imagine H2O’s cohorts is not easy, as there were 400+ applicants this year. Another cohort member, SampleServe has proven itself by being in business since 2001 and making many pivots as needs change. SampleServe's digital platform streamlines workflows for all stakeholders – from field technicians to corporate environmental managers – yielding substantial time and cost savings.
Russell Schindler, founder and president of SampleServe said “Imagine H2O fast-tracked our access to industry leaders with whom we wouldn't have otherwise connected. The program's reputation gives us the credibility and network to secure opportunities we couldn't have achieved alone.”
Join Imagine H2O for their inspiring Virtual Demo Day which celebrates the power of innovation and entrepreneurship in overcoming global water challenges. Together, we can harness the potential of creative solutions and collective action to build a more sustainable and resilient water future. Don't miss this opportunity to engage with thought leaders, changemakers, and visionaries shaping the path toward a world where clean, accessible water is a reality for all.
Register with this link to tune into Demo Day online on July 30, 2024, from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. PDT.
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_o0AxMEerQ6CxeUQcAj0xmg#/registration
Learn more about Demo Day at: https://www.imagineh2o.org/2024demoday/.
***
About Imagine H2O
Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to entrepreneurs building transformative solutions around the future of water. Their innovation programs provide startups with the resources, insight and visibility needed to launch and scale the next generation of water solutions. To date, Imagine H2O has supported 217 companies from 20 countries, helping them to raise over $1 billion. By partnering with industry and policy experts, as well as a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become the world’s most proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses.
