Woligo Partners with Alcott HR to Deliver Affordable HR Solutions for Small Business Owners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Alcott HR, an innovative leader in human resources (HR) management for over 35 years, to deliver affordable HR solutions tailored to the unique needs of small businesses.
While larger companies have the budget to hire a team of professionals to handle burdensome HR tasks like benefits administration, payroll, and compliance internally, many small business owners try to do it themselves or struggle to find a qualified specialist within their budget.
“The average base salary for an HR Specialist nationwide is $65,000. That’s a significant cost that many small businesses simply can’t afford,” said Jennifer Dunn, Director of Operations and Innovation at Woligo.
To help address this problem, Woligo and Alcott HR created Sprout - a program specifically designed to help small business owners, with up to ten employees, access a team of experts in HR, Benefits, and Payroll for only $999* a month.
“Woligo is always looking for opportunities to better support small business owners. And now, small business owners can outsource the demanding administrative aspects of HR management, at an affordable price, so they can remain focused on their core business,” said Dunn.
“We’ve been supporting entrepreneurs for over 35 years,” said Steve Politis, CEO of Alcott HR. “This partnership underscores our joint mission to foster the growth and success of small business owners by providing a truly full-service HR solution. We always talk about offering a one-stop-shopping experience and between Woligo and Alcott, our goal is to provide access to all the insurance options an entrepreneur could ever need."
For more information about this innovative new program, please visit https://www.woligonow.com/hr-for-small-business/
*$999/month for up to 10 employees. There is also a one-time $900 implementation fee. State taxes and fees may apply.
####
Woligo Media Relations
While larger companies have the budget to hire a team of professionals to handle burdensome HR tasks like benefits administration, payroll, and compliance internally, many small business owners try to do it themselves or struggle to find a qualified specialist within their budget.
“The average base salary for an HR Specialist nationwide is $65,000. That’s a significant cost that many small businesses simply can’t afford,” said Jennifer Dunn, Director of Operations and Innovation at Woligo.
To help address this problem, Woligo and Alcott HR created Sprout - a program specifically designed to help small business owners, with up to ten employees, access a team of experts in HR, Benefits, and Payroll for only $999* a month.
“Woligo is always looking for opportunities to better support small business owners. And now, small business owners can outsource the demanding administrative aspects of HR management, at an affordable price, so they can remain focused on their core business,” said Dunn.
“We’ve been supporting entrepreneurs for over 35 years,” said Steve Politis, CEO of Alcott HR. “This partnership underscores our joint mission to foster the growth and success of small business owners by providing a truly full-service HR solution. We always talk about offering a one-stop-shopping experience and between Woligo and Alcott, our goal is to provide access to all the insurance options an entrepreneur could ever need."
For more information about this innovative new program, please visit https://www.woligonow.com/hr-for-small-business/
*$999/month for up to 10 employees. There is also a one-time $900 implementation fee. State taxes and fees may apply.
####
Woligo Media Relations
Woligo Media Relations
+1 405-531-9965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram