GPR Welcomes Jorge Heraud, former John Deere and Blue River Technologies, to the Board of Directors

Jorge Heraud to join GPR's Board of Directors, coming rom an impressive career in AgTech, robotics, and automation, having led teams at Trimble and John Deere.

SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPR Ground Positioning Radar, a leader in innovative positioning technology, is pleased to announce Jorge Heraud’s appointment to its Board of Directors. With a distinguished background in engineering, business strategy, and autonomous technologies, Mr. Heraud brings a wealth of expertise and vision to a critical growth point for GPR.

Heraud comes from an impressive career in AgTech, robotics, and automation, having led teams at Trimble and John Deere. Heraud co-founded and was the CEO of Blue River Technology, an AI-driven company that revolutionized pesticide application by recognizing weeds and only applying herbicides where needed, leading to savings of up to 70% vs conventional methods and promoting environmental sustainability. Blue River Technology was later acquired by John Deere, where Jorge served as the Vice President of Autonomy and Automation and led Deere’s expansion to new areas, including autonomous tractors and intelligent systems for construction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jorge Heraud to our Board of Directors," said Moran David, CEO of GPR. "Jorge's extensive experience in pioneering advanced technologies from the ground up and leading innovative companies aligns perfectly with GPR's mission. In particular, I am excited about his intimate understanding of a start-up's journey toward commercialization, distribution, and expansion of its technology. Jorge's visionary leadership at Blue River Technology and his strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to advance our localization technology and expand our impact in autonomous operations."

Heraud now dedicates his time to board roles and advisory positions. He immediately recognized the potential of GPR’s technology in overcoming the limitations of traditional mobility localization methods, driving his decision to join the board.

“I immediately saw the value in GPR’s approach. Having worked extensively in localization and positioning for autonomy, I know the pain points of traditional technologies, especially the limitations of GNSS in challenging environments. When I saw GPR’s technology in action, I was convinced it could be a game changer,” said Heraud.

Heraud expressed enthusiasm for GPR's two-stage strategy:

1. Targeting applications where current positioning technologies fall short, such as mines, ports, and other off-highway uses.

2. Expanding into broader autonomy markets with a focus on cost-effective solutions

Jorge’s personal goals as a board member align seamlessly with GPR’s mission. “I am eager to join fast-moving teams where I can be an integral part of the company and make a tangible impact. I am particularly drawn to companies poised to change the world, and I believe GPR is one of those companies,” he stated.

GPR's board and management team welcome Mr. Heraud and look forward to leveraging his insights to drive the company's growth and innovation in the positioning and autonomy sectors.

For more information about GPR and its technology, please visit www.gpr.com.