GPR Announces Strategic Collaboration with Rheinmetall Provectus for WaveSense Localization System

Provectus HX2: Vehicle example for Defense deployment testing of WaveSense GPR’s innovative radar scans the subsurface and generates unique “fingerprints” that can be used to reliably localize any WaveSense-equipped vehicle over a previously scanned area. The subsurface offers a unique fingerprint for mapping and localization

SOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPR Ground Positioning Radar, the leader in utilizing ground-penetrating radar technology to enable precise and accurate localization for autonomous vehicles (AVs), today announced a collaborative venture with Rheinmetall Provectus, a global autonomous navigation solutions provider.

The announcement comes amid growing demand from the defense sector for a more reliable alternative to meet military needs for positioning and navigation in a GNSS-denied environment.

Following a successful Proof of Concept (PoC) conducted in Q3 and Q4 of 2023, GPR and Rheinmetall Provectus have formally agreed to integrate GPR's WaveSense system into Rheinmetall Provectus' autonomous navigation solutions. The PoC, carried out in the rugged terrains of Ontario, Canada, demonstrated the superior performance of the WaveSense technology in GNSS-denied environments, proving its potential to revolutionize autonomous navigation in difficult environments.

"Accurate localization is a critical enabler for safe and efficient autonomous operations, especially in challenging environments," said Paul Rocco, President at Rheinmetall Provectus. "GPR's WaveSense technology represents a game-changing solution for our customers in industries like defense where GNSS-denied operations are common."

Both companies have since invested significant resources to develop further a robust integration of WaveSense that is deployment-ready.

Under the agreement, Rheinmetall Provectus will integrate WaveSense into its autonomous platforms, enabling new capabilities like Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) and GNSS-denied leader-follower.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rheinmetall Provectus, a respected leader in the autonomous vehicle space," said Moran David, CEO at GPR. "This collaboration validates the immense potential of our WaveSense technology and its ability to unlock new levels of autonomy and safety for mission-critical operations."

The partnership will initially focus on meeting the unique requirements of Rheinmetall Provectus' key customers while exploring additional market opportunities. Investors and potential buyers of the WaveSense system can expect continued innovation and market expansion as GPR and Rheinmetall Provectus combine their expertise to unlock new frontiers in autonomous navigation.

About GPR

Since 2017, GPR has been on a mission to use subterranean data to help industry leaders unlock the full potential of autonomy. GPR has pioneered Ground Positioning Radar, a positioning solution that uses ground penetrating radar data to localize autonomous vehicles with centimeter-level accuracy. Integrating GPR into autonomy systems enhances safety, uptime, and efficiency making autonomy solutions profitable across industries and terrains.

About Rheinmetall Provectus

Rheinmetall Provectus is a global leader in autonomous navigation, delivering customized uncrewed ground system solutions that can handle rugged terrain and harsh conditions with ease. Since 2010 Rheinmetall Provectus has developed and deployed autonomous navigation systems around the world for defence applications to be a force multiplier while keeping our troops and allies out of harm's way and to perform dull, dirty, and dangerous tasks in commercial markets.