No GPS, No Problem: Borealis Precision to Offer GPR's WaveSense Technology

Borealis President Nick Schubert and GPR VP of Product Mario Flores The subsurface offers a unique fingerprint for localization GPR’s innovative radar scans the subsurface and generates unique “fingerprints” that can be used to reliably localize any WaveSense-equipped vehicle over a previously scanned area.

Recognizing the need for autonomous vehicle localization in GNSS-denied areas, Borealis signs as the first official reseller of GPR's WaveSense technology.

SOMERVILLE, MA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPR proudly announces its partnership with Borealis Precision, a leading provider of high-performance positioning solutions. Through this strategic collaboration, Borealis Precision will serve as the first official reseller of GPR's cutting-edge WaveSense technology, the pinnacle of accuracy and reliability in autonomous vehicle localization.

The WaveSense technology, introduced in early 2024, sets a new standard in autonomous vehicle localization by delivering unparalleled precision without the need for Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS). The sensor utilizes ground-penetrating radar to provide all-weather localization, ensuring optimal performance even in the most challenging environments.

"We are thrilled to partner with GPR and offer their revolutionary WaveSense technology to our customers," said Nick Schubert, President at Borealis Precision. "GPR's commitment to pushing the boundaries of localization technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality products to our clientele. WaveSense represents a game-changing advancement in autonomous vehicle technology, and we can’t wait to bring this game-changing solution to market."

Borealis Precision decided to collaborate with GPR because of WaveSense’s reliable performance capabilities in harsh environments. Borealis was particularly impressed by GPR's ability to provide high-accuracy absolute measurements even without GNSS, making WaveSense an ideal choice for applications where GNSS signals may be unreliable or unavailable.

"GPR is honored to join forces with Borealis Precision, a trusted leader in the industry," said Moran David, CEO at GPR. "Our partnership will enable us to expand the reach of WaveSense technology, empowering more industries to achieve unprecedented accuracy and reliability in autonomous vehicle mobility. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and shape the future of autonomous transportation."

As the demand for autonomous vehicles continues to rise across various industries, the partnership between Borealis Precision and GPR comes at a pivotal moment. By offering WaveSense technology, Borealis Precision reinforces its commitment to providing customers with best-in-class solutions that ensure superior performance and reliability.

For more information about Borealis Precision and its partnership with GPR, please visit www.gnss.ca.

