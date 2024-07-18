InventionHome® Inventors Create Foldaway Ramp for Pet Owners that Creates Stairs for Dogs Getting In and Out of Vehicles
EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry and Jennifer D. of Cohasset, MN are the creators of the SUV Dog Ramp, an attachable, foldaway ramp for vehicles designed to provide a set of stairs for pets to safely enter and exit an SUV-style vehicle. The ramp can be installed on the trailer hitch and expands into a set of steps to safely walk up into the back of the vehicle.
The main part of the device attaches to a vehicle at the receiver fixture where a trailer hitch is typically installed. The device further comprises a stable deck and a two-step deck above half of the unit. The other half of the deck has either a ramp or a step that folds down to the ground. Either the ramp or the step folds upward and stows on the deck of the device when not in use.
When expanded, the ramp forms an easily visible set of steps for a pet to walk up and into a vehicle. The visual clarity improves safety for the pet and allows for easy entry into the vehicle.
Additionally, the size is large enough to accommodate pets of all sizes and weights. Pet owners can keep their pets safe and still travel with them as they age. Ultimately, it improves pet enjoyment by preventing them from being unable to climb into a vehicle without being picked up or being too scared to jump.
More people are adopting pets and treating them as members of the family, which leads to a demand for products that make traveling with pets easier and safer, especially as pets age. When pets get older, it is much more difficult for them to jump up into a vehicle to go to the park, to pet daycare, to vet visits, and more. Pet owners are increasingly aware of the importance of preventing injuries to their pets, such as joint strain from jumping in and out of vehicles.
There is a wide range of products available to cater to different needs and preferences. Ramps, steps, folding designs, adjustable heights, and materials (such as plastic, metal, or carpeted) offer choices depending on the pet's size, vehicle type, and individual requirements. However, not all of these products are easy to store. Some are large, bulky, and very clunky to use and even more difficult to fold and store away.
The SUV Dog Ramp is a simple, convenient, and versatile ramp that folds away quickly and easily. Pet owners can maintain optimal care for their elderly pets without worrying about how to store and transport the ramp inside their vehicles.
Terry and Jennifer filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their SUV Dog Ramp product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the SUV Dog Ramp can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
