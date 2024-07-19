"It's Seventh Heaven for ROKiT with the most successful race weekend ever"
From World Superbikes at Donington Park in the UK to Formula 4 at Zandvoort in the Netherlands, ROKiT was on every podium between the 13th and 14th July
I've never seen anything like this”KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Donington it was the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider Toprak Razgatlioglu who won all 3 races of the weekend, stretching his winning streak of victories to 7, while at Zandvoort it was the ROKiT Racing Star winner Deagen Fairclough who won 2 of the 3 races, plus 3rd place in the other race of the ROKiT British Formula 4 championship weekend, to take his season victory tally to 7.
— Jonathan Kendrick
"What a weekend!" Said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Industries "I've been involved in motor racing since I was 17 years old - more than 40 years - and I've never seen anything like this. For Toprak, in particular, to win 7 races on the trot in World Superbikes is something that is unlikely to be matched in the future. It's simply phenomenal! We're in seventh heaven. Many congratulations to all our racing teams for these incredible performances."
Toprak now leads the WSB championship, while Deagen leads the ROKiT British F4 championship.
"It's tremendous to see our investments in sport sponsorships paying off with multiple victories on the race tracks of the world and there's lots more to come over the next few months!" Added Kendrick.
