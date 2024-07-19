Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,162 in the last 365 days.

"It's Seventh Heaven for ROKiT with the most successful race weekend ever"

Toprak celkebrates another race win for ROKiT BMW Motorrad in World Superbikes

Toprak celebrates race win in WSB

ROKiT British F4 driver Deagen Fairclough celebrates another victory

ROKiT British F4 driver Deagen Fairclough

From World Superbikes at Donington Park in the UK to Formula 4 at Zandvoort in the Netherlands, ROKiT was on every podium between the 13th and 14th July

I've never seen anything like this”
— Jonathan Kendrick
KINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Donington it was the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider Toprak Razgatlioglu who won all 3 races of the weekend, stretching his winning streak of victories to 7, while at Zandvoort it was the ROKiT Racing Star winner Deagen Fairclough who won 2 of the 3 races, plus 3rd place in the other race of the ROKiT British Formula 4 championship weekend, to take his season victory tally to 7.

"What a weekend!" Said Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Industries "I've been involved in motor racing since I was 17 years old - more than 40 years - and I've never seen anything like this. For Toprak, in particular, to win 7 races on the trot in World Superbikes is something that is unlikely to be matched in the future. It's simply phenomenal! We're in seventh heaven. Many congratulations to all our racing teams for these incredible performances."

Toprak now leads the WSB championship, while Deagen leads the ROKiT British F4 championship.

"It's tremendous to see our investments in sport sponsorships paying off with multiple victories on the race tracks of the world and there's lots more to come over the next few months!" Added Kendrick.

Bruce Renny
ROKiT Group
1902374896 ext.
email us here

You just read:

"It's Seventh Heaven for ROKiT with the most successful race weekend ever"

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more