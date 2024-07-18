Sen. Cramer Announces Mobile Office Hours in Beach and Medora

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) announced members of his staff will hold mobile office hours in Beach and Medora on Tuesday, July 30.

“Since it’s not always possible for people to travel to my in-state offices, these mobile office opportunities help bring the services we offer closer to the constituents who need them,” said Cramer. “Having members of my staff in Beach and Medora will give North Dakotans more chances to explore solutions to the problems they face with people who are in a position to help.”

Individuals from the Beach and Medora areas are encouraged to stop by the mobile office for help with veterans and Social Security benefits, Medicare difficulties, immigration issues, military records or medals, or other assistance with federal agencies.

Mobile Office Hours – Tuesday, July 30

Golden Valley County Courthouse

150 1st Ave. SE

Beach

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. MDT

Billings County Courthouse

495 4th St.

Medora

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MDT

Constituents should contact Cramer’s Constituent Services Representative, Mary Belzer, mary_belzer@cramer.senate.gov , for more information.