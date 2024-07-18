Attorney General Jackley Announces Indictment For $1.8 million Employee Theft from Child Protection Services

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 18, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a former state Department of Social Services employee has been indicted for stealing an estimated $1.8 million in state and federal funds from the department’s Child Protection Services.

Lonna Carroll, 68, of Algona, IA is charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Grand Theft. She was arrested Wednesday in Iowa and is awaiting extradition to South Dakota. Bond has been set at $50,000.

Carroll is accused of taking the money while an employee for the department’s Child Protection Services program, where she had control of the funds. The thefts occurred between 2010 and 2023.

“Citizens expect government agencies and employees to safeguard public funds. Based upon our investigation, criminal charges for grand theft have been filed, and an arrest has been made,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the cooperation of Governor Noem and the Department of Social Services throughout this investigation.”

Attorney General Jackley said the thefts were discovered by the Department of Social Services. The state Division of Criminal Investigation and Legislative Audit led the investigation.

An initial court appearance for Carroll has not yet been scheduled in Hughes County Circuit Court in Pierre. The maximum sentence for Count One is 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The maximum sentence for Count Two is 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. She is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

-30-