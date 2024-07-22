Eccentex Unveils AppBase 8.0 platform: Revolutionizing Application Development with Generative AI
AppBase 8.0 sets a new standard in the application development landscape, empowering users to create robust applications without writing a single line of code.
With the power of Generative AI, we are democratizing the development process, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical expertise.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eccentex, a leader in low-code digital transformation solutions, proudly announces the release of Eccentex AppBase 8.0 platform. This groundbreaking version introduces significant advancements, including Generative AI capabilities, enhanced productivity tools, a powerful rule engine, improved email capture, and fortified security and performance.
Eccentex AppBase 8.0 sets a new standard in the application development landscape, empowering users to create robust applications without writing a single line of code. The integration of Generative AI simplifies the development process, allowing businesses to innovate and adapt with unprecedented speed.
Key Features of Eccentex AppBase 8.0:
- Generative AI for No-Code Application Development: Effortlessly use AI to generate new applications, eliminating the need for traditional coding and accelerating time to market.
- Enhanced Productivity Tools: Streamline processes with new low-code development tools for quicker delivery of high-quality mission-critical applications.
- Advanced Rule Engine: Implement complex and dynamic business logic quickly and efficiently with the enhanced rule engine.
- Email Capture Enhancements: Improved functionality for better integration and management of email communications within applications, boosting overall efficiency.
- Security and Performance: Enjoy enhanced security measures and performance optimizations, ensuring a robust and reliable platform for mission-critical applications.
“Eccentex AppBase 8.0 is a game-changer in the world of application development” said Alex Stein, CEO of Eccentex. "This release underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to helping businesses transform digitally.”
Join Our Webinar
To celebrate the launch of AppBase 8.0, we invite you to join our exclusive on-demand webinar at your most convenient time. Our experts will showcase the new features and if you have any question you can engage directly our experts or schedule a tailored demo with our product team. Register now, watch the webinar and discover how AppBase 8.0 can revolutionize your case management with automation and AI-powered features that enhance productivity, improve accuracy, and streamline workflows.
About Eccentex
Eccentex is a leading provider of low-code digital transformation solutions, enabling organizations to rapidly develop and deploy enterprise-grade applications. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Eccentex empowers businesses to drive efficiency, agility, and growth. Throughout its history, Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in Dynamic Case Management and Business Process Automation, helping some of the world's leading brands and government entities rapidly achieve significant outcomes. With Eccentex, businesses can achieve their Digital Transformation goals without sacrificing human centricity. For more details, visit www.eccentex.com
