Vannie Djounguep's Inspiring Journey

In addition to financial challenges, Vannie has faced gender-related biases and obstacles during her entrepreneurial journey. These stereotypes influenced how she was perceived and treated in the business world. Furthermore, failed collaborations presented another challenge for Vannie, impeding her ability to establish long-lasting partnerships and expand her business network. Despite these significant hurdles, Vannie found moments of inspiration that fueled her resilience and determination to overcome these barriers and achieve her entrepreneurial goals. Supportive friends, an encouraging mother who, despite discouragement from others, instilled faith by saying, “You’ll find what you seek; keep pushing forward,” and the pivotal entrepreneurial programme run by UNITAR that offered her a fresh perspective all played vital roles in Vannie’s journey. With a giant smile on her face, she said,

It is important to have a strong conviction to resist the discouragement of others, as we all have our dreams that drive us to live.”

When asked about this, Vannie described herUNITAR trainee experience as a dream come true. Having previously applied for a similar programme at UNITAR without success, she was determined to make the most of this opportunity. Her passion for learning, the desire to enhance her entrepreneurial skills, and the potential to significantly bolster her CV motivated her to apply for and successfully become a part of this enriching programme. Additionally, the prospect of securing funding for her business further fuelled her decision to be a part of this transformative initiative. Despite initial challenges with the EdApp online learning tool, she embraced it as a chance to improve her IT skills. She gave us her overall impression of the programme.

“The discussion rooms were precious,” she said, “allowing participants to delve into their motivations for pursuing entrepreneurship. Moreover, the programme offered enlightening discussion sessions, access to a dedicated coach for personalized teaching and training, and uplifting success stories from individuals who had overcome similar challenges. Furthermore, the programme educated us about potential investors and provided links to various websites, which I found extremely beneficial. These resources have expanded my understanding of the investment landscape and equipped me with the knowledge to seek potential investors for my entrepreneurial endeavours”. Overall, the programme was comprehensive, engaging, and genuinely empowering.