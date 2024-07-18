Harness Racing Kicks off 2024 Grandstand Action
ILLINOIS, July 18 - All Races Will Feature Illinois Horses
"We are proud to showcase harness racing at the Illinois State Fair," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "We invite everyone, particularly those who have never experienced harness racing, to join us at the fair for these exciting events."
The harness races on August 8 will feature a split card with the first post time at 11 a.m., with the second post time at 5 p.m. The first 200 spectators will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of the Illinois Harness Horsemen's Association. Admission into the Grandstand to watch harness races is free for fairgoers.
"There's no better way to watch horse racing than on one of the world's fastest tracks," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "The beauty and strength of the horses, coupled with the speed and excitement of the races, creates an unforgettable experience. Best of all, it's free!"
The remainder of the Illinois State Fair harness races are listed below with post times for each day at 11 a.m.:
- Fri., Aug. 9: 11 a.m. post time
- *First 200 spectators will receive a free plush horse
- Sat., Aug. 10: 11 a.m. post time
- *First 200 spectators will receive a kids' coloring kit
- Wed., Aug. 14: 11 a.m. post time
- First 200 spectators will receive free ice cream from Prairie Farms
- Thurs., Aug. 15: 11 a.m. post time
- First 200 spectators will receive free ice cream from Prairie Farms
August 9: Keith Urban with MacKenzie Porter
August 10: Motley Crue with Phil X and the Drills
August 11: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Ashley McBryde
August 13: Jordan Davis with Ashley Cooke
August 14: Lil Wayne
August 15: Jonas Brothers
August 16: The Smashing Pumpkins with PVRIS
August 17: Miranda Lambert with Gavin Adcock
August 18: Shaboozey
Races on the world's fastest dirt track include:
August 17: USAC Silver Crown Series Racing
August 18: ARCA Super Series Racing