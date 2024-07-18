Harness Racing Kicks off 2024 Grandstand Action

ILLINOIS, July 18 - All Races Will Feature Illinois Horses





SPRINGFIELD, IL - The - The Illinois State Fair Grandstand will host harness racing to kick off County Fairs and Horse Racing Day on Thursday, August 8. Recognized as one of the fastest dirt tracks in the world, the one-mile track will feature strictly Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) sponsored races on opening day. Every horse that takes the track will be either Illinois conceived or foaled.

"We are proud to showcase harness racing at the Illinois State Fair," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. "We invite everyone, particularly those who have never experienced harness racing, to join us at the fair for these exciting events."





The harness races on August 8 will feature a split card with the first post time at 11 a.m., with the second post time at 5 p.m. The first 200 spectators will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of the Illinois Harness Horsemen's Association. Admission into the Grandstand to watch harness races is free for fairgoers.





"There's no better way to watch horse racing than on one of the world's fastest tracks," said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. "The beauty and strength of the horses, coupled with the speed and excitement of the races, creates an unforgettable experience. Best of all, it's free!"

The remainder of the Illinois State Fair harness races are listed below with post times for each day at 11 a.m.:

Fri., Aug. 9: 11 a.m. post time *First 200 spectators will receive a free plush horse



Sat., Aug. 10: 11 a.m. post time *First 200 spectators will receive a kids' coloring kit



Wed., Aug. 14: 11 a.m. post time First 200 spectators will receive free ice cream from Prairie Farms



Thurs., Aug. 15: 11 a.m. post time First 200 spectators will receive free ice cream from Prairie Farms



