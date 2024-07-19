Amaero International Limited (ASX:3DA) Takes Bold Steps to Re-Shore Industrial Base Capabilities
Amaero has taken bold and decisive steps to address the inadequacies in the domestic supply chain.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaero International Limited (ASX: 3DA), headquartered in Tennessee, USA, has a sole mission of re-shoring critical industrial base capabilities to the United States.
Aligned with priority U.S. national policy initiatives, Amaero aims to be the largest and most responsive domestic producer of C103, refractory and specialty alloy powders that are the essential feedstock for additive manufacturing of mission critical components used in defense and space applications.
Amaero’s commitment and its enabling role in the manufacturing ecosystem hold significant importance within the context of strengthening the U.S. industrial base, particularly as it relates to defense production and the supply chain. Amaero’s dedication to enhancing the resilience, scalability, and responsiveness of domestic production supports the important and urgent initiatives to advance generational investments in hypersonic and strategic missile platforms.
The insertion of additive manufacturing allows for a faster and more iterative design, development and demonstration cycle, reduces cost of the end-part and enables more complex geometries with internal features such as cooling channels. The U.S. domestic production of refractory alloy powders will also enhance the domestic supply chain for the space economy, including space launch and satellites.
Since announcing its relocation to Tennessee in July 2023, Amaero has made demonstrable strides that include attracting the strongest and most experiences technical and operating team in the industry and committing to prioritize the production of C103, refractory and specialty alloy powders.
Given the high melting temperature of refractory alloys, Amaero’s advanced technology is uniquely suited to atomize refractory alloys and its industry leading yield of high-value powders utilized in powder bed fusion 3D printing results in more attractive unit economics.
Amaero Chairman and CEO Hank Holland commented, “Unfortunately, the United States hollowed out its industrial base capabilities over the past couple of decades. As a country, we have lost the know how and capacity for foundational industrial base capabilities such as the production and processing of advanced materials and the production of castings and forgings. As a result, we are heavily dependent on and vulnerable to hostile nation states such as China and Russia. The situation is untenable and must be addressed with a sense of urgency. Amaero has taken bold and decisive steps to address the inadequacies in the domestic supply chain. As a small business with management that is heavily invested, we have acted with a sense of urgency; this included taking bold strategic actions and making significant capital investment.”
“Given the importance of advancing priority hypersonic and strategic missile programs from development and demonstration phases to serial production as quickly as possible, and the pressure to achieve material properties and performance criteria, additive manufacturing plays a critical role. Amaero is committed to collaborating with the US government, the Department of Defense, prime defense contractors, manufacturers and suppliers to address priority initiatives to re-shore strategic industrial base capabilities that improve manufacturing readiness, that strengthen national security and that promote economic growth.” Holland emphasized.
About Amaero International Limited
Amaero International Limited is a pioneering force in advanced manufacturing, specializing in the production of C103, refractory and specialty alloy powders. With a strategic location in the heart of American industry, Amaero leverages cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities. Through collaboration with U.S. government funded enterprise and with leading prime contractors and manufacturers, Amaero is focused on re-shoring critical industrial base capabilities to the United States and to creating a more resilient, scalable and responsive supply chain for advanced manufacturing.
