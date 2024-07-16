Submit Release
Ambassador Mirošič hosted a reception in honor of the Slovenian delegation attending the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington D.C.

SLOVENIA, July 16 - Ambassador Iztok Mirošič hosted a reception in honor of the Slovenian delegation attending the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington D.C. marking 75 years of the Alliance and 20th anniversary of Slovenia's membership in NATO for Slovenian community in the USA and representatives from business and science sectors. Reception was attended by the head of the delegation, Prime Minister Dr. Robert Golob, along with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon and Minister of Defence Marjan Šarec.

