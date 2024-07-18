Kiddy Coders, A Pioneering eLearning Platform for K-12 Digital Literacy, Secures A New Home Through Website Closers
Our goal has always been to empower children with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Kiddy Coders!”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiddy Coders LLC, a pioneer in eLearning company specializing in digital and IT virtual classes for K-12 students, has been successfully acquired with the help of Website Closers. Founded in 2019 by Yulia Gufranova, Kiddy Coders has revolutionized after-school learning by providing subscription-based courses to foster digital literacy and ensure students are globally competitive with modern learning techniques.
The deal was finalized through Website Closers, the World’s Largest Tech & Internet Business Brokerage. Experienced business broker Paul Vartanian was crucial in closing this deal.
Over the past five years, Kiddy Coders has conducted over 60,000 lessons, offering diverse courses crafted by experts from esteemed institutions such as Stanford University. The company's mission to raise Generation SMART students has resonated with parents and educators alike, providing much-needed digital skills not typically covered in traditional school settings.
Yulia Gufranova, the seller of Kiddy Coders, expressed her enthusiasm for the future of the company: "Our goal has always been to empower children with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Kiddy Coders, and I am confident that our mission will continue to grow and evolve, reaching even more students worldwide."
The acquisition was mediated by Website Closers, the world's largest tech and internet business brokerage. Paul Vartanian, the experienced broker who was crucial in closing the deal, highlighted the significance of the transaction: "Kiddy Coders is a remarkable example of how innovative educational solutions can make a profound impact on students' lives. I am confident that the new ownership is poised to build on this strong foundation, further expanding the company's reach and influence."
As parents and educators increasingly seek out effective after-school activities that provide valuable skills, Kiddy Coders stands out as a leader in the eLearning space. The company's comprehensive approach to digital literacy ensures that students are well-prepared to navigate and excel in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
