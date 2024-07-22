LBA Technology Launches Advanced Architectural Radio Frequency Shielding Products

Enhance RF Safety with LBA Technology's New Architectural Shielding Solutions, offering advanced protection for critical environments.

We're excited to introduce new RF Shielding Solutions for architects and construction professionals, demonstrating our dedication to innovative, reliable solutions that meet evolving industry demands.” — Jennifer Cargile, VP of LBA Group Inc.

LBA Technology, a leading provider of RF shielding solutions, announces the availability of new advanced architectural RF shielding products. These innovative solutions from leading manufacturers are designed to enhance radio frequency (RF) protection in critical environments for architects and construction professionals.

Understanding Architectural RF Shielding

Architectural RF shielding utilizes specialized materials to minimize electromagnetic radiation within buildings. This is crucial for maintaining electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and safeguarding the integrity of electronic systems in modern construction projects.

LBA Technology's comprehensive solutions address RF interference, ensuring optimal performance and safety. Their latest architectural RF shielding products deliver cutting-edge protection across various applications, backed by exceptional service and efficient lead times.

New Architectural RF Shielding Products:

- YSHIELD® SAFEBUILD® Product Line: This innovative line includes L40 Shielding Paint, K150 Shielding Wallpaper, U230 Shielding Membrane, A190 Shielding Fleece, and PSA Pressure Sensitive Adhesive. Each product features unique characteristics such as high RF attenuation, water vapor permeability, surface stability, and ease of application, ensuring comprehensive RF shielding for diverse environments. With over 20 years of experience in RF shielding product development, manufacturing, and testing, YSHIELD® provides a trusted catalog of architectural shielding solutions.

- EMCoat HD Paint: This conductive coating paint is rated for over 55 dB shielding effectiveness and meets mil-spec standards, making it ideal for SCIF rooms and other high-security environments. Easy and fast to apply, non-toxic, and cost-effective, EMCoat HD Paint is proudly manufactured in the USA by FARADAY Structures using the highest quality raw materials and rigorous mil-spec compliant processes.

- rFOIL® SCIF Radiant Barrier 1800S: This high-performance radiant barrier provides superior RF shielding and thermal insulation, available in both standard and perforated versions for enhanced versatility. The Spray-Lock adhesive complements rFOIL® for easy application and long-lasting performance. Fully compliant with Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) standards, it provides effective RF attenuation against a broad spectrum of frequencies, with shielding effectiveness ranging from -85 dB (Solid) to -67 dB (Perforated). A patented product by Covertech, with origins dating back to 1990.

- EMCaulk Conductive Caulk Flex Edition: Engineered for versatility and superior adhesion, EMCaulk Conductive Caulk Flex Edition by FARADAY Structures provides effective RF shielding in various construction and renovation projects. Manufactured in the USA, this siliconized acrylic latex caulk ensures continuity of conductivity, forming a durable, airtight, and water-resistant seal. EMCaulk FLEX combines flexibility with reliable performance, offering long-term EMI protection in diverse applications.

Applications and Benefits

LBA Technology's new architectural RF shielding product offerings cater to a wide range of critical applications, including:

• Industrial settings

• Military installations

• Commercial buildings

• Research and development environments

These solutions protect sensitive equipment and processes from RF interference, maintain secure communication and electronic operations, and enable controlled RF environments for precise testing and experimentation. With superior RF attenuation and features like water vapor permeability, surface stability, and ease of application, these products meet strict regulatory requirements while preserving operational integrity and ensuring high performance.

About LBA Technology

LBA Technology, part of the LBA Group, is a global leader in RF shielding solutions with over 60 years of expertise. Our commitment to innovation and quality has established us as a trusted partner for clients worldwide, including government agencies, industrial leaders, and commercial enterprises. With specialized engineering expertise and technical support, LBA Technology delivers tailored solutions that exceed industry standards. We collaborate closely with clients to understand their unique requirements and provide recommendations that ensure effective RF shielding solutions.

For detailed specifications on LBA Technology’s expanded architectural RF shielding solutions, visit www.lbagroup.com, contact us at lbagrp@lbagroup.com, or call 800.522.4464.