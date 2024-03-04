Lawrence Behr, CEO of LBA Group, Receives NATE Chairman's Coin Award

Lawrence Behr Receives NATE 2024 Award from Chairman Victor Drouin.

Lifelong Commitment to Telecommunications: A Legacy of Dedication.

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawrence Behr, CEO of LBA Group, has been honored with the NATE Chairman's Coin Award in recognition of his decades-long commitment and service to the telecommunications industry. The Chairman's Coin Award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to NATE's mission, and Lawrence Behr stands out for his substantial contributions.

With a remarkable career spanning over 60 years, Lawrence Behr has been a driving force in the world of radio systems engineering and entrepreneurship. His journey began at the age of 14 when he received the FCC 1st Class license, setting a record as the youngest awardee of his time. From there, Behr continued to make waves, establishing LBA Group companies and numerous other ventures.

In 2012, Behr showcased his commitment to education and safety by founding LBA University. The institution has become a major source of online RF safety training for the wireless industry, offering courses in RF safety, occupational health, and various other relevant subjects. Behr's dedication to advancing safety standards and providing accessible education has left a lasting impact on the industry.

Behr's innovative prowess was further highlighted in 2013 when he developed and patented lightning protection systems, now standard for the F-35 fighter fleet. This commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology has been a consistent theme throughout his illustrious career.

Receiving the NATE Chairman's Coin Award is a testament to Lawrence Behr's unwavering dedication to the telecommunications industry and his significant contributions to safety and education. As a recipient of this prestigious award, Behr's legacy as a pioneer in the field is cemented, leaving an indelible mark on the waves of innovation.

For more information about Lawrence Behr and the LBA Group, please visit LBA Group's team page.

About LBA Group: LBA Group, Inc. is a leading provider of technology and risk management solutions, serving clients worldwide in the broadcast, telecommunications, and energy sectors. With a focus on safety and innovation, LBA Group has been at the forefront of advancing industry standards for over six decades. For more information, please visit LBA Group Inc. website.

About NATE: NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association is a non-profit trade association dedicated to promoting safety standards, providing education, and serving as a unified voice for the tower and communications infrastructure sector. Headquartered in Watertown, South Dakota, NATE plays a crucial role in advancing the industry and ensuring the well-being of its personnel. For more information, please visit NATE's website.

