LBA One Source Expands RF Safety and Shielding Solutions with Customer-Driven Product Growth

Explore LBA One Source's comprehensive RF safety and shielding solutions, now with expanded product offerings and expert customer service and technical support.

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LBA One Source, the newest and fastest-growing company within the LBA Group family, is dedicated to meeting the ever-evolving needs of the RF technology and safety industry. Backed by over 60 years of expertise and a legacy of innovation, LBA One Source is setting new standards in the market with its extensive product range, rapid order processing, superior customer service, and technical support and recommendations.

- Expanding Product Categories with Continuous Updates: LBA One Source is committed to staying up-to-date with new technologies and industry requirements, continuously adding new products to ensure our customers have access to the latest and most advanced solutions when they need them.

Some of the new additions include:

• EMCoat Conductive Coating Paint: Made in the USA and mil-spec for government projects, corporate shielding, and more, this innovative product provides a reliable and effective conductive coating solution. EMCoat Conductive Coating Paint is designed to offer superior conductivity for a variety of applications, including RF shielding and electromagnetic interference (EMI) reduction. It is easy to apply, ensuring a uniform and durable coating that meets the high standards of modern RF shielding requirements.

• rFOIL SCIF Radiant Barrier 1800S: Mil-spec for SCIF rooms, this cutting-edge radiant barrier is designed to enhance RF shielding. The rFOIL SCIF Radiant Barrier 1800S provides exceptional thermal insulation and RF attenuation. This product is ideal for use in secure facilities (SCIFs), data centers, and other environments where RF interference needs to be minimized. Its lightweight, flexible nature makes it easy to install, offering robust protection against unwanted RF signals.

• Spray-Lock FRP Spray Adhesive: An advanced spray adhesive that ensures strong and durable bonding for RF shielding applications. The Spray-Lock FRP Spray Adhesive is formulated to provide a quick and efficient bonding solution for fiberglass reinforced panels (FRP), commonly used in RF shielding installations. It is also great for installing rFOIL, select YSHIELD fabrics and mesh RF products. Its high strength and fast curing time make it an essential tool for professionals seeking reliable and lasting adhesion.

Our best-selling products:

• CPC-54 RF Shielding Paint: Highly regarded for its effectiveness in RF shielding applications, CPC-54 RF Shielding Paint offers a versatile solution for creating RF-shielded environments. This paint provides high attenuation, blocking RF signals across a wide frequency range. It is easy to apply on various surfaces, including walls, ceilings, and floors, making it a preferred choice for both new constructions and retrofits.

• EMCaulk Conductive Caulk: A top choice for reliable and efficient conductive caulking solutions, EMCAULK Conductive Caulk is specially formulated to provide excellent conductivity and adhesion. It is ideal for sealing gaps and joints in RF shielding installations, ensuring a continuous conductive path that enhances overall shielding effectiveness. Its easy application and robust performance make it a trusted product among professionals.

• SafeOne PRO RF Safety Monitor: A trusted RF safety monitor that ensures the highest safety standards for professionals. The SafeOne PRO RF Safety Monitor is designed to provide accurate and reliable monitoring of RF exposure levels. It features advanced sensor technology and a user-friendly interface, offering real-time data and alerts to ensure compliance with safety standards. Its rugged design and dependable performance make it an essential tool for anyone working in RF environments.

- Technical and Engineering Support: Behind LBA Group and LBA One Source is a dedicated team of technical experts and engineers. With decades of collective experience in RF technology and safety solutions, our support team is committed to providing unparalleled assistance to our customers. Whether it's product recommendations, installation guidance, or troubleshooting support, our technical support staff is ready to ensure that our customers receive the most effective solutions tailored to their specific needs.

- Fast Order Processing and Expedited Shipping: Understanding the critical nature of timely delivery, LBA One Source offers fast order processing with expedited shipping options. Our streamlined logistics ensure that our customers receive their orders promptly, allowing them to maintain their operational efficiency. We ship worldwide to meet the global needs of our customers.

- Comprehensive Calibration Recertification Services: LBA One Source is committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and safety. We provide calibration recertification services for RF personal monitors and select test equipment, ensuring that our customers' devices remain in optimal working condition.

- Constant Product Updates Based on Industry Trends: Our commitment to innovation means we continuously update our product offerings based on industry needs, demands, and trends. This approach guarantees our customers access to the most current and effective solutions available.

- Convenient Shopping Experience: Shopping with LBA One Source is both easy and flexible, thanks to our user-friendly e-commerce platform. We offer a variety of payment options to cater to the diverse preferences of our customers, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience.

About LBA One Source:

LBA One Source, part of the LBA Group, is dedicated to providing cutting-edge RF technology and safety solutions. With over six decades of industry experience, LBA Group's legacy of excellence continues to thrive through LBA One Source's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit www.lbaonesource.com or contact us at 800.522.4464