$7.6 Million to Bring New York Food to New York Familes

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $7.6 million has been awarded to 12 food service organizations across the State through the second round of the New York Food for New York Families program. The program, funded through a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant, provides a boost to New York farmers, increases communities’ access to local foods and further strengthens New York’s food system.

“This additional funding from the New York Food for New York Families Program supports our ongoing efforts to strengthen our food supply chain, increase market access for our farmers and bring more healthy, local food to New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Our administration has been focused on implementing a number of programs that help to streamline the food system and make sure there is a better and more reliable connection between our farmers and our families in underserved food areas. With this federal funding, we can reach even more communities across New York.”

In 2022, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets was awarded $49.6 million through the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement (LFPA) Program to implement the New York Food for New York Families Program. The program’s goals are to boost traditionally disadvantaged farmers, help producers access new markets, fill gaps in the supply and distribution chain and increase access of underserved communities to local food.

In the first round, the Department awarded $40.8 million to 102 food organizations across the State, including food banks and pantries, schools and universities, farm collectives, medical centers, and a variety of non-profit organizations. These organizations are beginning to implement projects that purchase New York-grown food products and distribute them to underserved communities and are also providing technical assistance to help growers sell their products for use as part of the New York Food for New York Families program.

In this second round, 12 projects have been awarded between $250,000 and $1 million for a total of $7.6 million. The awards are:

Brooklyn Bureau of Community Services DBA Brooklyn Community Services (New York City), $615,000

Broome County Council of Churches (Southern Tier), $500,000

Columbia County Sanctuary Movement (Capital Region), $288,084.42

Compassion Coalition (Mohawk Valley), $725,000

Community Health Action of Staten Island (New York City), $352,750

Food Policy Council of Buffalo and Erie County (Western New York), $1,045,557.89

Glynwood Center, Inc (Mid-Hudson), $811,460

Long Island Cares, Inc (Long Island), $650,000

Schenectady City School District (Capital Region), $297,000

St. John’s Bread and Life Program, Inc. (New York City), $576,000

Tenmile Farm Foundation (Mid-Hudson), $854,066.50

The Research Foundation for SUNY on behalf of University at Buffalo (Western New York), $890,836

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “We have seen some incredible projects awarded under the New York Food for New York Families program and I’m so pleased to be able to share in this announcement of a second round of funding. The progress we have made in connecting our farmers and our underserved communities since the pandemic is incredible, and I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of our mission to strengthen the food system. Together, we’re working to make sure that our farmers have an opportunity to sell their products right here at home and that all New Yorkers have improved access to these healthy, local food and beverages.”

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “From Brooklyn to Buffalo, New York is working hard to make sure that kids and families have access to fresh, healthy, locally-sourced food. This federal USDA investment in the New York Food for New York Families program is a win for local farmers who get help selling their products and a win for families who get access to locally-grown food. I helped deliver $40 million for the program last year and am proud to help deliver this significant $7.6 million investment to these 12 organizations now. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to putting these federal dollars to good use and helping families and farmers in NY that need it.”

USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Program Jenny Lester Moffitt said, “New York Food for New York Families exemplifies the core purpose of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Plus Program, and we are proud to support this outstanding program. This continued $50 million investment underscores our commitment to strengthening local food systems; and empower local, tribal, and state governments to support their local food producers and provide fresh, nutritious food to their communities in need.”

President of Glynwood Center for Regional Food and Farming Kathleen Finlay said, “We are honored to receive a New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, New York Food for New York Families grant award. This funding will allow us to make delicious, nutritious and culturally appropriate food grown by regional farmers more readily available to people who might not otherwise have access. Supported by New York State, Glynwood will be able to expand its Food Sovereignty Fund, contracting with 35 farms by 2025 to bring over $600,000 worth of food to 23 underserved communities."

Executive Director of The Broome County Council of Churches Joe Sellepack said, “The Broome County Council of Churches is excited to have our food equity project selected for funding by the New York Food for New York Families program. Due to economic hardship or where in the county they live, many in our area do not have adequate food access. This project will enable us to purchase food from New York producers, including underrepresented women and minority owned businesses, and make these foods available to folks in these hard-to-reach areas. We are excited partners and look forward to creating a healthier and more food equitable Broome County.”

New York continues to support several groundbreaking State programs that focus on improving access to locally grown foods through its 2025 Budget, including the Nourish NY program, the 30 percent NYS School Initiative, and the Farm-to School program. Additionally, this year’s Budget included the second round of funding as part of the Regional School Food Infrastructure Fund, which provides $50 million over five years to support regional cooking facilities that will facilitate the use of fresh New York State farm products in meal preparation for K-12 school children.

These investments build on the Governor’s commitment to boost demand for New York agricultural products, bolster New York's food supply chain and ensuring all New Yorkers can produce and access fresh, local foods. This includes the Governor’s Executive Order directing State agencies to increase the percentage of food sourced from New York farmers and producers to 30 percent of their total purchases within five years and raising the discretionary threshold for schools to purchase local food and food products from $20,000 to $150,000, a significant increase from that prior threshold. It also includes a $10 million grant program to support the establishment of farm markets, supermarkets, food cooperatives and other similar retail food stores, along with supporting infrastructure in underserved communities and regions of the State.

New York State continues to prioritize increasing access to food for all New Yorkers through efforts including the enhanced FreshConnect Fresh2You initiative, the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Programs, the Urban Farms and Community Gardens Grants Programs, and more. Learn about the Department’s programs and initiatives focused on providing new markets for farmers, increasing food access to underserved communities, and building healthier communities.