New Music Alert So Sweet from British indie Pop Duo The Harbours

The Harbours So Sweet Out Now

Track Title: So Sweet Genre: Indie-Pop Launch Date: 1st June 2024 ISRC Code: QZMEM2413641

LEICESTERSHIRE, UK, July 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Harbours are a dynamic indie-pop band known for their melodic tunes and heartfelt lyrics. Formed in 2024, the group has quickly gained a loyal following with their unique sound that blends modern indie vibes with classic pop influences. The band consists of lead vocalist Ollie Drakard and lead guitarist Will Massarella-Tyler.Will and Ollie met in their first year at University in 2020. They were locked down in halls due to the Corona-Virus restrictions. So, to pass the time, they would sing and play for hours with other music-loving friends. Forming a band, they gigged locally for their 3 years at Uni, racking up over 40 live performances. After graduating, Ollie and Will formed The Harbours and now release music full-time.Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/theharboursband/ Tiktok- https://www.tiktok.com/@theharboursband?_t=8mOkJ6bqgW9&_r=1 "So Sweet" is a catchy, upbeat track that captures the essence of youthful romance and carefree summer days.With its infectious chorus and rich instrumental layers, the song is an ode to the sweet moments that make lifememorable.- Written by: Ollie Drakard, Will Massarella-Tyler- Produced by: Ollie Drakard, Will Massarella-Tyler- Mixed by: Ed Ripley- Mastered by: Rare Tone MasteringStreaming Links:Spotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/track/0ur9sjBeHE7gqTSVaAJlHJ?si=3fd89c8f02ad471fApple Musichttps://music.apple.com/gb/album/so-sweet-single/1746066490Youtube Musichttps://music.youtube.com/watch?v=IbpjRpLJ5hU&si=zjYhSE5NXW3lv8PcAmazon Musichttps://music.amazon.co.uk/albums/B0D3VNCQ33?marketplaceId=A1F83G8C2ARO7P&musicTerritory=GB&ref=dm_sh_SLEAOrgOeSt65w2URVOFzRKbF

The Harbours - So Sweet (Official Music Video)