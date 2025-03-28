New Music Alert Blooming Strings from the multi-talented Velour

Velour Blooming Strings from the multi talented Velour

Track Title: Blooming Strings Genre: Pop / World / Trance Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: QZWFT2458002

ALASKA, AK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velour is a singer, musician, artist, professional ballroom dancer and a designer from Jacksonville, Florida. Blending vibrant colors, fashion, art and dance in her Live Music Entertainment, Velour gives her audience a holistic artistic experience.Velour composes, sings and writes lyrics to her own music. She makes visual paintings to every song she sings.Velour wants her audience to feel the artistic connections between different mediums through multiple sensory organs. And a picture is worth a 1000 words. The idea is to have a visual 2-D art to every audio song she creates. Blooming Strings collection stems from one such song from her album.Blooming Strings is not only a painting sold on her website, it is also the title of her new underwater dance music video on YouTube. Velour explores a beautiful springs in Florida, where after practicing several breath holding techniques, with the help of a lifeguard nearby, she swims to the floor bed of the water body and combines dancing, art and music.Contact Velour at contact@iamvelour.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Underwater Dancing Blooming Strings Official Music Video Velour

