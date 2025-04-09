New Music Alert Switching Channels From Shining New Talent Reeshma Sultana

Reeshma Sultana Switching Channels

Track Title: Switching Channels Genre: Pop / RnB Launch Date: 2nd May 2025 ISRC Code: GXG982500001

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reeshma Sultana is a shining new talent emerging from London, a singer / songwriter and musician whose powerful voice resonates with those who have faced adversity. A true fighter, she bravely navigates the challenges of living with Multiple Sclerosis, using music as her creative outlet and a source of escapism from her daily battles.Even in her darkest moments, Reeshma embodies positivity, transforming her struggles into inspiring songs that empower anyone confronting life's toughest hurdles, from health issues, divorce, trauma to personal loss.Reeshma's upcoming debut single Switching Channels is set for imminent release. It’s a poignant reflection of her life experiences (focusing on amongst other challenging narratives) moving forward from toxic relationships. With its soulful funky rhythm and melodic sultry pop vocals, the song will immediately hook listeners and showcase Reeshma's unique sound.As she prepares to share her story and music with the world, Reeshma is not just an artist; she is a beacon of hope and inspiration.Contact Reeshma Sultana at info@goshenmusicgroup.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

Reeshma Sultana - Switching Channels

