FDLE: 2 suspects at large

July 18, 2024FORT MYERS, Fla – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is asking for the public’s help in finding absconded suspects Marius “Viorel” Dumitru, 37, and Marius Dumitru, 30.FDLE arrested the suspects in 2021 in Operation Thou Shall Not Steal. They were released by the court post-arrest and absconded before trial. They are charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, grand theft, unlawful possession of personal identification and money laundering.FDLE’s Operation Thou Shall Not Steal investigation led to the arrest of six suspects in 2021. The group stole more than $761,000 from more than 680 churches nationwide.Co-conspirators Catalin Trandafir, 48, Simona Trandafir, 43, Panait Dumitru, 35, and Ionut Raducan, 36, were recently convicted.Before fleeing, Marius Viorel Dumitru and Marius Dumitrus were last known to be in the Orlando area.

