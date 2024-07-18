Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,389 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,748 in the last 365 days.

FDLE: 2 suspects at large

For Immediate Release
July 18, 2024
 
FORT MYERS, Fla – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is asking for the public’s help in finding absconded suspects Marius “Viorel” Dumitru, 37, and Marius Dumitru, 30.
 
FDLE arrested the suspects in 2021 in Operation Thou Shall Not Steal. They were released by the court post-arrest and absconded before trial. They are charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, grand theft, unlawful possession of personal identification and money laundering.
 
FDLE’s Operation Thou Shall Not Steal investigation led to the arrest of six suspects in 2021. The group stole more than $761,000 from more than 680 churches nationwide.
Co-conspirators Catalin Trandafir, 48, Simona Trandafir, 43, Panait Dumitru, 35, and Ionut Raducan, 36, were recently convicted.
 
Before fleeing, Marius Viorel Dumitru and Marius Dumitrus were last known to be in the Orlando area.
 
If you have any information, please contact FDLE Fort Myers at (239) 278-7170.
 

For more information on the investigation, please see our original news release here.

For Further Information Contact
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 

You just read:

FDLE: 2 suspects at large

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more