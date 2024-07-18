Tickets on Sale Now for First-Ever Kamloops International Cup
This event represents a huge step forward in our efforts to promote soccer in our community and connect Kamloops with the global soccer stage.”KAMLOOPS, BC, CANADA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rivers FC is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated Kamloops International Cup, the first event of its kind in Canada. This summer, Kamloops will host elite soccer teams from the English Premier League, featuring thrilling matches and engaging community activities.
The Kamloops International Cup will feature teams from across the globe competing in a series of exciting matches. This inaugural event includes participation from distinguished clubs such as Fulham U21 Men and Aston Villa U21 Women, both making their Canadian debuts. The game schedule is as follows:
- July 21: Fulham U21 vs Calgary Cavalry FC U21
- July 31: Fulham U21 vs Vancouver FC U21
- August 3: Fulham U21 vs L1BC Selects
- August 11: Aston Villa U21 Women vs UBC Thunderbirds
- August 14: Aston Villa U21 Women vs TRU Wolfpack
- August 17: Aston Villa U21 Women vs L1BC Selects
Fans can look forward to top-tier soccer matches priced affordably between $15 and $30, ensuring accessibility for all. Fans can also purchase All Access Passes that grant them tickets to all 3 games in both series. In addition to the matches, the event will include community engagement activities such as youth soccer clinics and opportunities for local coaches to attend training sessions.
This event marks a significant milestone in Kamloops’ journey to become a hub for major sporting events. Hosting internationally recognized soccer clubs will not only provide thrilling entertainment but also inspire the next generation of Canadian soccer players and fans.
Lyle Dos Santos, General Manager of Rivers FC, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Fulham FC and Aston Villa to Kamloops for the first time. This event represents a huge step forward in our efforts to promote soccer in our community and connect Kamloops with the global soccer stage. We can't wait to share this experience with everyone and see the positive impact it will have on our young players and fans."
Dino Bernardo, President of the Kamloops Youth Soccer Association, added:
"Our community's world-class facilities make events like these possible. This is a fantastic opportunity for youth soccer players to see and learn from top-tier international talent right here in Kamloops. We are excited to welcome these teams and look forward to a summer filled with soccer excitement."
Tickets are available now at the Kamloops International Cup website. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to witness these historic matches and be part of the vibrant soccer community in Kamloops.
