Horizon Goodwill Winchester Mobile Health Hub Kick-Off Event
Join us Aug 1, 8-11 AM at 2592 Valley Ave, Winchester, for free STI testing, immunizations, harm reduction, housing aid & breakfast.WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, August 1, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Horizon Goodwill will host its first Winchester Mobile Health Hub event. This event will be held in partnership with Valley Health, Sinclair Health, and the AIDS Response Effort. The event will take place at the Horizon Goodwill Industries Winchester store located at 2592 Valley Ave., Winchester, Va. 22601. This event is free and open to the public.
The Mobile Health Hub will be funded through a community health impact grant from the Valley Health System. The goals of the Mobile Health Hub are to increase access to healthcare, improve health outcomes, and strengthen community health networks.
A nurse practitioner and a care coordinator from Sinclair Health Clinic will be onsite for medical consultations, and the AIDS Response Effort will be onsite to provide HIV & Hep-C rapid testing, and harm reduction services. Centralized housing intake will be available for those experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of losing housing in the next 10-14 days. Horizon Goodwill Industries staff will be available to connect attendees to workforce development, mail, rapid rehousing, and basic needs services.
Horizon Goodwill Industries will also be joined by community resources, including Family Promise. Breakfast from Billy Souls and basic personal hygiene kits will be provided to attendees while supplies last.
Horizon Goodwill Industries
Horizon Goodwill Industries is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to removing barriers to social mobility by meeting people where THEY are and helping them get where THEY want to be. Founded in 1955, Horizon Goodwill is headquartered in Hagerstown, MD with responsibility for serving communities in 17 counties across MD, PA, WV, and VA.
