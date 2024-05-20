Horizon Goodwill Celebrates Achievements at 69th Annual Power of Work Awards
Horizon Goodwill held its 69th annual Power of Work awards ceremony on May 8, 2024.
It’s about fostering a culture of inclusivity that embraces the inherent worth of every individual. Your stories inspire us to reach higher, dream bigger, and invent a brighter future for all.”HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horizon Goodwill held its 69th annual Power of Work awards ceremony on May 8, 2024, at the Newman Auditorium at Robinwood Center, Hagerstown, MD. This prestigious event honors the exceptional efforts of individuals, businesses, and organizations that support Horizon Goodwill’s mission to eliminate barriers to social mobility across its four-state territory.
Each year, the Power of Work Awards Program acknowledges the dedication and contributions of our participants and community partners. A common theme woven through this year’s event was the importance of meeting people where they are, a principle at the heart of everything Horizon Goodwill does.
During his closing remarks, President and CEO David Shuster stated, “It’s about fostering a culture of inclusivity, compassion, and respect—a culture that embraces the inherent worth of every individual. Your stories inspire us to reach higher, dream bigger, and keep inventing a brighter future for all.”
The event was attended by a multitude of local, county, and state representatives, who presented Certificates of Appreciation to individual award winners. Sarah Flammang, the Maryland Deputy Secretary of Service and Civic Innovation, was also on hand to recognize Vincent Gray and Christopher Keane as inaugural Maryland Service Year Participants for their outstanding contributions.
This year’s ceremony also featured recognition of our outgoing Board Members, Sila Alegret-Bartel, Dustin Watson, and Marion Mitchell, as well as a moment of silence in honor of Dolores Harmon, who sadly passed during the final year of her term.
2024 Power of Work Award Winners:
Organizational Awards:
• Employer of The Year Award: Village Caregiving
• Mission Partner of The Year: Justice & Recovery Advocates
• Business Partner of The Year Award: Bowman Hospitality
Individual Awards:
• Young Adult Achiever of The Year Award: Shawn Graber
• Achiever of The Year Award: Jordan Smith
• The Chuck S. Robinette Spirit of Goodwill Award: Marcus Allen
• Bennett S. Rubin Graduate of The Year: Robert Cosner
Additionally, the Craig MacLean Scholarship Award was presented to Kamilah Scott, recognizing her exceptional academic achievements and dedication to her future goals.
The success of this event was made possible by the generous support of numerous local businesses and individual donors who contributed to offsetting the celebration’s expenses.
Horizon Goodwill extends its heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, partners, and community members who continually support our mission. Together, we are creating opportunities and fostering a community where everyone has the chance to succeed.
