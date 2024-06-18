Valley Health Awards Partnership Community Grants to Help Address Complex Health Challenges
Horizon Goodwill Industries Awarded Grant from Valley Health
We believe that through this new initiative and the generosity of Valley Health, we move one step closer to making this a reality for many in our community.”HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valley Health recently announced that 11 nonprofit organizations are recipients of 2024 Community Partnership Grants to support local organizations in their efforts to address critical health needs.
“Our mission is to serve our community by improving health,” says Jeff Feit, MD, MS, Chief Population and Community Health Officer, Valley Health. “We understand that the health of the community is determined by much more than what goes on inside our hospitals and medical offices. We are excited to partner with community organizations who work together to improve the overall health and well-being of our region.”
Valley Health’s 2024 Community Partnership Grant program awarded 11 one-year grants totaling $200,000 to area non-profit organizations that address critical health needs. One organization receives the top grant award of $100,000, two receive $25,000 awards, four receive $10,000 awards and four receive $2,500 mini-grants.
This year, Horizon Goodwill received Valley Health’s top grant award. With the grant funding, Horizon Goodwill Industries proposes to establish a mobile Community Health Hub in Winchester that will support healthy behaviors and improve health outcomes and access to care. The Community Health Hub’s comprehensive approach will emphasize case management, housing support, workforce development programming, connection to health services, and access to basic needs like food and clothing.
“Horizon Goodwill’s mission is to remove barriers to social mobility so that everyone has the same chances to attain their desired outcomes no matter where they begin,” said David Shuster, President and CEO. “We believe that through this new initiative and the generosity of Valley Health, we move one step closer to making this a reality for many in our community.” Added Chief Mission Officer Brooke Grossman, “We are excited to bring this proven model of service to Winchester that has been transformative for participants across our four-state territory. We are grateful to Valley Health for their generosity and shared interest in meeting people where they are to help them get where the want to be.”
Community Partnership Grant recipients were selected through a competitive application process, evaluating how proposed projects align with Valley Health strategies including health education and navigation, mobile health, telehealth, transportation, behavioral health, and community collaborations. The 2024 grant recipients were:
$100,000
Horizon Goodwill Industries, Inc. (Winchester, VA)
$25,000
Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (Winchester, VA)
Mountaineer Community Health Center, Inc. (Paw Paw, WV)
$10,000
Concern Hotline (Winchester, VA)
Hampshire County Pathways (Romney, WV)
Page One of Page County (Luray, VA)
Wheels for Wellness (Winchester, VA)
$2,500
Bread of Life Food Pantry (Woodstock, VA)
Innovative Community Solutions (Martinsburg, WV)
Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area (Winchester, VA)
Strength in Peers (New Market, VA)
The grant program is one of the ways the regional health system nurtures more collaborative approaches to improving health. “At Valley Health, we believe that we are healthier, together,” says Jason Craig, EdD, Director, Community Health. “By working collaboratively with community partners, we believe we can achieve meaningful results and improve health outcomes in communities across our region.”
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health.
