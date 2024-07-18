Overnight road closure on eastbound I-80 at the Van Meter interchange (exit 113) scheduled for Monday, July 15

Posted on: July 12, 2024

CRESTON, Iowa – July 12, 2024 – You may notice a delay on eastbound Interstate 80 near Van Meter (exit 113) overnight from 10 p.m. on Monday, July 15 until 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, weather permitting. The Iowa Department of Transportation needs to close the roadway overnight at the Van Meter interchange (exit 113) to allow the contractor work on concrete paving.

While the roadway is closed, you will follow a marked detour route that will use the ramps at Van Meter interchange (exit 113). Flaggers will also be present to assist those traveling on Dallas County Road R-16 who want to travel on I-80.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or X (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

For general information about this project contact Dan Redmond, Creston construction office, at (712) 243-7628 or [email protected]