Daytime ramp closures from eastbound I-80 to westbound I-880 scheduled for July 24 and July 25

Posted on: July 16, 2024

ATLANTIC, IOWA – July 16, 2024 – If you travel on eastbound Interstate 80 to reach westbound I-880 in Pottawattamie County you need to be aware of an upcoming maintenance project that may slow down your trip, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 4 Office.

Crews will close the ramp from eastbound I-80 to westbound I-880 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, July 24 and July 25, weather permitting, so work can take place. While the ramp is closed you will follow a marked detour route by traveling on eastbound I-80 to Exit 29, then travel on westbound I-80 to reach westbound I-880 (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Austin Yates at 712-388-6893, or [email protected]