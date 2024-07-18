Nighttime lane closures on I-35 and I-235 in Polk County scheduled for July 23

Posted on: July 16, 2024

GRIMES, Iowa – July 16, 2024 – If you drive near the Interstate 35/I-80/I-235 northeast mixmaster you need to be aware of upcoming nighttime construction work that may impact your trip, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Grimes construction office.

Beginning on Tuesday night, July 23, weather permitting, crews will close eastbound/northbound I-235 onto northbound I-35 so crews can pour concrete for the new bridge deck at the I-35/I-80/I-235 east systems interchange. The closure is expected to start at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, and will end at approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, when the roadway is reopened.

When the lanes are closed and work is taking place, you will follow a marked detour route that begins at the I-35/I-80/I-235 Northeast systems interchange and takes you west to NE 14th Street and back east on I-35/I-80 to go north on I-35 (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Frank Leong, Grimes construction office, at 515-986-2863, or [email protected]