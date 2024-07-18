Ramp closure on westbound I-80 at the Van Meter interchange (exit 113) scheduled for Sunday, July 21

Posted on: July 17, 2024

CRESTON, Iowa – July 17, 2024 – If you access westbound interstate 80 at the Van Meter interchange (exit 113) you need to be aware of an upcoming construction project that may slow down your trip.

Crews will be closing the westbound Interstate 80 on ramp near Van Meter (exit 113) beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, until May 2026, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Creston Construction office.

While the roadway is closed, you will travel east on I-80 from the Van Meter interchange (exit 113), and exit at the Dallas County Road R-22/Ute Avenue interchange (exit 117), and then west on I-80.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Dan Redmond, Creston construction office, at (712) 243-7628 or [email protected]