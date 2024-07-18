‘Community Day’ Connects Lisbon Community School with Local Businesses

Schools across Maine have begun to implement more career field exposure and post-grad planning. Professional Development sessions (for students), community integration, and activity fairs have been successful ways to pique students’ interests in different career fields.

At Lisbon Community School, teachers and administrators designed a Community Day to help students reflect on what they’ve learned during the school year, build leadership skills, and learn how to become healthy, collaborative, and productive citizens within their community.

Lisbon Community School teachers have implemented the trend into their curriculum with the help of curriculum team leaders. The school has hosted a Community Day, bringing together students in grades Pre-K through 5th for the past two school years with great success.

The event brings local professionals ranging from brewers, artists, restaurant owners, town credit union members, fire department workers, emergency medical technicians, doctors, and bakers to the school for one day. Professionals did presentations and demos to educate students on their job and business, and students visited their places of business. Not only is this a great way for students to connect with non-school community members, but exposure to potential career opportunities gives them motivation to continue growing as learners and has inspired them to think about future careers.

It’s safe to say that Community Day has been a success over the past two years. During Community Day, students of all grade levels created individual and group standards of behavior. These group conversations allowed students to reflect on which sills and habits they would like to improve on. Having these conversations with different grade levels in the same space allowed for bonding of students of different grade levels. Teachers also made sure to incorporate the importance of social and emotional wellbeing.

Knowing it will be a while until the next annual Community Day, teachers and students created tangible reminders. Grade 4 students and teachers, led by Angel Tibbetts, created a Kindness Quilt, which hangs in the school for all to see. Additionally, Grade 3 students recorded their PSA of shared values and behaviors for when in the school cafeteria. Community Day serves as a reminder for students that there is so much more going on than what is just in their school and provides role models to inspire students to work hard and achieve their goals. The Lisbon community is grateful for this new tradition and is excited to see how Community Day continues to evolve.