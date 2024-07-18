PteroDynamics Wins $1.9 Million Tactical Funding Increase to Expand Work on Existing U.S. Air Force SBIR Contract
EINPresswire.com/ -- PteroDynamics Inc., an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, today announced that it has secured a $1.9M matching Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) award from AFWERX to expand work on its existing $1.25M Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract to demonstrate the company’s autonomous Transwing® aircraft system as a flying communications relay platform.
PteroDynamics will use the funding increase to create more robust and resilient command and control of aircraft and incorporate advanced technology for austere VTOL operations, among other new capabilities.
TACFI is an investment program intended to accelerate emerging technology innovation from smaller American businesses to address pressing challenges of the Department of the Air Force (DAF).
“Securing TACFI funding allows PteroDynamics to focus on advancing the technology that makes the Transwing an even more effective and flexible autonomous VTOL platform,” said PteroDynamics CEO Matthew Graczyk. “The U.S. military recognizes the growing need for rapid innovation, and smaller companies are increasingly developing promising technologies that are very important to the defense industry. The TACFI and SBIR programs provide essential support to these companies and their game-changing technologies that otherwise might never be developed.”
The $1.9M TACFI award required the company to secure a matching $1.9M investment from new and existing investors. These funds will finance new capabilities and expand development on important elements of the company’s U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase II contract for an airborne communications relay platform. Improvements include:
•Enhancing command and control of Transwing aircraft through the integration of robust and resilient communication technology
•Integration of advanced technologies to facilitate VTOL operations in austere environments without the need for a ground control station (GCS)
•Further developing situational awareness and command and control (C2) interfaces for forward-deployed aircraft operators.
•Further developing multi-aircraft control by a single GCS, enabling a flexible and cost-effective range extension of tactical communication networks.
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal-to-award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business, and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.
“We are grateful for the vote of confidence from our investors and the Air Force in the Transwing’s innovative capabilities and the impact it will have in future missions for years to come,” said Graczyk. “The groundbreaking work funded by this TACFI award will advance the Transwing aircraft system not only for the Air Force but also for other defense and commercial operators.”
Transwing VTOL Aircraft System
PteroDynamics’ Transwing is a revolutionary VTOL aircraft system that overcomes the limitations inherent in other VTOL designs by combining the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with superior VTOL performance in an efficient, highly automated platform. The Transwing's folded wing configuration enables a high degree of controllability and multicopter-like handling qualities, providing excellent gust tolerance and the ability to take off and land in turbulent winds and high sea states. The aircraft folds its wings to transition seamlessly between vertical and winged horizontal flight, eliminating the extra weight and drag of multiple additional propulsors and their support structures.
About PteroDynamics
PteroDynamics Inc. is an innovation leader in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems. PteroDynamics’ Transwing® aircraft combine the speed, range, and endurance of fixed-wing aircraft with advanced VTOL capabilities in a highly efficient unmanned aerial system (UAS) platform, overcoming the speed, distance, and payload limitations of other VTOL systems. Transwing’s unique capabilities are ideal for automating time-sensitive delivery of critical high-value payloads to hard-to-reach locations with no runways and in austere conditions, including maritime logistics support, payload delivery to remote locations without airstrips, and reconnaissance and surveillance. For more information, please visit www.pterodynamics.com.
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.
About AFWERX
As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,100 new contracts worth more than $4 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.
The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.
