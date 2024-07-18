Ian Cole named VP of Corporate Development at Choice Financial Group set to drive M&A execution and enhance growth
With a rich background in mergers and acquisitions, Ian Cole brings a significant depth of expertise and leadership to his new role.
His extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions and his proven ability to drive growth make him an invaluable asset to our organization.”VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian Cole was named Vice President of Corporate Development at Choice Financial Group (“CFG”) set to drive M&A execution and enhance strategic growth.
— Robert J. Hilb, CEO
Prior to joining Choice Financial Group, Ian was a key member of HUB International’s Mergers & Acquisitions team, where he was responsible for driving successful transactions across the US & Canada for the organization. Before his tenure at HUB, Ian accumulated a wealth of experience through his background in audit, transaction advisory, and business consulting, further equipping him to thrive in his current corporate development role.
About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 43 offices in 18 states.
