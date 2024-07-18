Government commemorates Mandela Month

In honour of the former President of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela, South Africa will join the global community in commemorating his legacy on July 18, 2024, Nelson Mandela International Day, also known as Mandela Day.



The 2024 Mandela Day holds special significance because, on this day in 1994, former President Mandela presided over the first Government of National Unity. Coincidentally, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the first Opening of Parliament Address of the 7th Administration under the Government of National Unity on the same day.

Additionally, 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the birth of South Africa's democratic government, a milestone that Nelson Mandela was instrumental in achieving. Globally, he became the symbol of freedom and democracy.

As South Africa celebrates 30 years of freedom and democracy, let us express our gratitude towards those who sacrificed their lives to lay the foundation for today’s freedom.

The principle of building a caring and better world was always central to who Nelson Mandela was. For the 67 years that he spent in prison, fighting for the freedom of South Africa, the government calls upon everyone to spend at least 67 minutes doing something that will have a positive impact and bring lasting change to the lives of those in our communities.

Individuals, communities, and businesses are encouraged to support a charity or help the less fortunate, including those affected by floods and other natural disasters that have recently impacted South Africa.

Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said, “If we are to truly honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy, we ought to cultivate a culture of working together to ensure that the vulnerable are supported and feel a part of our society.”

This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day will be celebrated under the theme: “It’s still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity.” The government remains committed to providing social assistance through grants to poor and vulnerable South Africans. The social assistance programme is at the heart of the government’s poverty alleviation efforts and central to restoring the dignity of citizens.

Through Nelson Mandela’s values and dedication to the service of humanity, let us remain inspired to become a united and prosperous nation.

