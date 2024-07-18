Waccamaw Dermatology and Alliance for Multispecialty Research Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Clinical Trials
Dr. Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Board-Certified Dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon, and Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology
Waccamaw Dermatology patients in the Carolinas will have the opportunity to participate in clinical trials that expand access to potential new treatments
Our partnership with AMR will allow us to seamlessly integrate medical research into our practice and offer Waccamaw Dermatology patients access to the latest advancements in dermatological treatments”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for its comprehensive, specialized dermatological care, Waccamaw Dermatology, one of the largest physician-owned and led dermatology practices in the Carolinas, and the Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a leading integrated research site company, today announced a strategic partnership that expands access to clinical trials in the Carolinas. The partnership between the two award-winning organizations leverages AMR's expertise in clinical trials and enables Waccamaw Dermatology to offer its diverse patient base the opportunity to participate in the latest medical and aesthetic advancements. Waccamaw Dermatology patients will have the opportunity to participate in clinical trials initially at Waccamaw Dermatology’s new South Strand location in Myrtle Beach. Additional communities served by Waccamaw Dermatology will launch as the partnership develops.
“Skin cancer is on the rise nationwide, and South Carolina, in particular, is underserved, with not enough access to dermatologic care. Our partnership with AMR will enable us to provide more options to our patients, seamlessly integrate medical research into our practice, and offer Waccamaw Dermatology patients access to the latest advancements in dermatological treatments,” said Dr. Brandon J. Coakley, M.D., Board-Certified Dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon, and Managing Partner of Waccamaw Dermatology.
Waccamaw Dermatology patients will have the opportunity to participate in the latest advanced clinical trials, expanding access to potential new treatments for dermatological conditions, such as skin cancer, psoriasis, dermatitis, acne, vitiligo, and aesthetic treatments for scar reduction, improvement and reduction of fine lines, and more. A Clinical Research Coordinator from AMR will be embedded onsite within the Waccamaw Dermatology practice in South Strand, Myrtle Beach, to answer questions and work directly with patients who want to participate in clinical research and trials. Waccamaw Dermatology
patients who opt to participate in clinical trials will do so at no cost to them and, in most cases, will be compensated for the time and travel associated with their participation.
AMR's commitment to expanding its regional footprint and advancing patient care through innovative clinical research is evident with its integration into Waccamaw Dermatology clinics. “Our partnership with Waccamaw Dermatology marks another milestone in AMR’s mission to provide high-quality research while maintaining a focus on patient care,” said Dr. Bill Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AMR. “We are very excited to partner with the superior dermatology group in the Carolinas.”
About Waccamaw Dermatology
Waccamaw Dermatology is one of the largest physician-owned practices in the Carolinas, composed of the area’s leading board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, advanced practice providers, and support staff. Waccamaw Dermatology Skin Cancer Institute has created a culture of commitment to providing the best possible clinical care and patient experience for over forty years. Waccamaw’s award-winning practice offers the industry’s leading treatment options and modalities for skin cancer and various dermatologic conditions. The practice accepts most forms of insurance and can quickly schedule an appointment at most locations. Visit https://www.waccamawdermatology.com to learn more.
About Alliance for Multi-Specialty Research
Alliance for Multi-Specialty Research (AMR) is a premier clinical research site company specializing in clinical trials across various medical specialties. Committed to advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes, AMR partners with leading healthcare providers to offer innovative and effective clinical research solutions. AMR operates 33 clinical research sites, providing exceptional patient care and safety.
