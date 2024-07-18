An app to help address the teen mental health crisis

The HappierMe Teen app Help teens to be less anxious Help teens to manage their mental health

HappierMe launches a new emotional intelligence app for teenagers to help them manage their own emotions and mental health, and be happier.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new app has been launched to help teenagers regulate their emotions and improve their mental health.

Created by HappierMe, the emotional intelligence app aims to help teens make better decisions, improve their relationships and feel happier in general. NHS statistics show that one in five teens have a mental health disorder, while figures from the CDC show 57% of adolescent girls are persistently sad, while 17% of young people are self-harming.

With 75+ modules, the app for teenagers will form a separate part of the existing HappierMe app for adults and be able to support the entire family. Built in collaboration with teenagers and experts from around the world, the app helps teenagers feel better now and then go deeper to understand their own mind so they can be in charge of their thoughts, feelings and reactions.

Dr Manoj Krishna, a former spine surgeon and the UK-based founder of the HappierMe app, said: “Education is about learning, and in addition to learning their subjects, students could also learn about themselves and how their minds work. This self-knowledge can help them develop their emotional intelligence and meet life’s challenges while remaining mentally healthy.

''This addresses the root cause of problems rather than just the symptoms. By understanding themselves they can understand others better, and have happier friendships.’’

The HappierMe app costs less than two cups of coffee per month and is available to download or can be accessed via the HappierMe website https://happierme.app. And those wanting to try the app out can take advantage of a two week free trial.

The app aims to teach teenagers vital life skills, including how to:

• manage their own mental health

• have happier friendships

• self-regulate their habits and avoid addiction

• have a healthy relationship with social media

• communicate with care

• meet life’s challenges with less stress and anxiety

• think clearly and make better decisions

Roshal Sebastian, a teenager in Texas who has used the HappierMe app, said ‘’HappierMe has helped me build a better relationship with myself and others. This app provided a safe space for me to explore my thoughts and feelings, guided by insightful exercises and resources tailored to my needs.

“Through consistent use, I've cultivated a deeper understanding of myself and developed practical coping mechanisms that have significantly improved my mental well-being.’’

