NBCI Declares Sunday July 21, 2024 a National Day of Prayer After the Attempted Assassination of Former President Trump
Prayers Bring People Together
We have a simple message--we all are God's children including President Trump and we need to start treating each other as such.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches which constitute over 27.7 million churchgoers, has declared this Sunday, July 21, 2024, as a national day for Prayer and Unity for every American regardless of race, creed, political affiliation, or sexual orientation. The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is a stark reminder of our humanity and vulnerability to chaos and misunderstanding. The church is here to remind everyone of the need and power of prayer to save our nation.
— Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative
Today, we join with Christians, Jews, and Muslims across this country asking and pleading with our God to hear our prayers and cries for peace and unity in our political discourse and life.
The Black church's mission is to witness the whole of humanity. We have been bombed, targeted, disrespected, burned, hated, and misunderstood, and yet we love. God has given the Black church a unique mission because of his confidence in us to speak truth to power and to love in the face of hate. This is why we are calling our nation (The United States of America) to pray.
The Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative states ”NBCI has sent over 10,000 emails and letters to all churches, synagogues, and mosques to join with us to pray for our nation's soul. We have a simple message--we all are God's children, including President Trump and we need to start treating each other as such.”
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.
Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative
+1 202-744-0184
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube